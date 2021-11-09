Student becomes a millionaire after taking vaccine against covid-19; understand

An Australian student became an overnight millionaire for a simple feat: getting the covid-19 vaccine. Joanne Zhu, 25, received a check for $1 million Australian dollars (about R$4.1 million at current prices) from the Million Dollar Vax campaign. aim is to encourage more Australians to get vaccinated.

On local television network NEWS 7, Zhu said she was shocked by the award. She was one of 2,744,974 Australians who signed up.

“I’m dreaming… Is this real? I can’t believe it,” she said, stating that she intends to use the money with her family. She has not seen her family for two years because of the pandemic.

I want to get my family out of China in first class and put them in a five star hotel for Chinese New Year, if the borders are open.

The vaccination campaign was created by the “Million Dollar Vax Alliance”, a group of philanthropists and corporations looking to increase Australia’s vaccination rates to 80%. The milestone, according to NEWS 7, was reached on Saturday (6).

The alliance distributed a total of $4.1 million Australian dollars (approximately R$16.8 million) in prizes to more than 3,100 people who registered as immunized.