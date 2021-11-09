Summary ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ (11/09): Renato invades Barbara’s house and sends her nude

In the chapter this Tuesday, 9, the second of ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, by Lícia Manzo, Renato (Cauã Reymond) and Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will be marked by the couple’s return to Brazil. Anyone who wants to watch it, should tune into Globo at 9:30 pm, Brasília time.
The couple will have a serious fight, as the boy will be arrested for drug possession and who will get the boy out of jail will be Barbara. “This is the second time I get out of bed to put out your fires. The second and last time,” she will say.
Barbara will get tired of Renato’s problems and will put an end to the relationship. But the lover will go after her in her house, but will not find him. That’s when he gets into her bed and sends her a nude.
In the chapter will still have Ravi (Juan Paiva) being arrested by mistake. The young man will be accused of robbery by a police officer when trying to return a stolen cell phone. To try to save his best friend, Christian will do anything to get the bail money.
Ravi’s best friend will eventually get involved with criminals. In a rant with Lara, his girlfriend, he will say that he was threatened with death by the bandits and that he will need to flee. “I can’t set foot on the hill anymore. If it’s more than 24 hours, the guys will turn me off”, says Christian to Lara (Andréia Horta).
Renato promises Barbara that he’ll stop drinking and using drugs. Anchieta fires Christian, who decides to look for a drug dealer to get Ravi out of jail. Christian’s backpack is stolen. Christian tells Lara he will have to flee the city, and tells his girlfriend that she and Ravi are in danger. Lara decides to run away with Christian and Ravi to her grandmother’s house. Christian sees Renato in a convertible car.