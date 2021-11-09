Super Sete 167 draw canceled due to operational problems

This Monday (08), one of the drawings of the Lotteries Cash Did not happen. The round with the results of the games started at 8 pm, with the drawing of dozens from Quina, Lotofácil and Lotomania, but the result of Super Seven 167 Did not happen.

During the drawings, which take place in the Lottery Cashier Space, at Tiete Bus Terminal, in São Paulo/SP, there was no mention of the cancellation or withdrawal of the Super Sete draw that night.

It was only after the final procedures of the previous draws that the announcer informed that it was not possible to start the procedures for the Super Seven modality draw due to operational problems. Even so, the announcer explained at 20:40 that the draw would be held even with a delay, which did not happen. Minutes later, the live performed via YouTube has been closed.

