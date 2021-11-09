SUS service at Casa de Saúde Santana is suspended – Acorda Cidade

Published on 11/09/2021 7:50 AM.

Municipal Health Department did not renew the contract due to lack of documents required by law.

Photo: Paulo José/Acorda Cidade

Andrea Trindade

Former mayor Tarcizio Pimenta denounced on social networks that the Casa de Saúde Santana will no longer provide care through the SUS because the contract with the Municipal Health Department has not been renewed.

“This is a huge absurdity, which is being committed against the poorest population in Feira de Santana. Those who depend on SUS care in orthopedics at the Hospital Casa de Saúde Santana, who rely on surgical procedures, there will be no more appointments, due to bureaucracy of the Municipal Health Department. Feira de Santana begins to experience chaos in public health,” declared Tarcízio.

According to the Municipal Health Secretary, Marcelo Britto, there was an active contract and the term has expired, and for its renewal it is necessary to present documentation.

“We had a meeting with the direction of Casa de Saúde Santana, when we pointed out that there are some documents that need to be attached to the contract renewal process. The municipality has every interest in renewing the contract with all service providers, we need it, but the law determines that I can only renew, for example, with a social contract, permits, bank account protocols, debt clearance certificates, municipal, state and federal agencies. It is not the secretary or the mayor who decides this, it is the legislation, I can only do this renewal with this documentation attached, and the documentation presented was incomplete. And it is open, as soon as the Casa de Saúde Santana or any other provider completes the documentation, with space still available for that, it will be renewed”, explained the secretary in an interview with Acorda Cidade.

The secretary also stressed that he cannot authorize the renewal of contracts without the documents, as both he and the municipality can respond to the Court of Auditors and also to the Public Ministry in the future. He informed that the contract with Casa de Saúde Santana has expired for more than a month and that documentation was requested before its expiration.