TAF rules and steps amended

A series of amendments to the rules for applying the Physical Aptitude Test of the contest were published this Tuesday (11/9). Rio Grande do Norte Civil Police (PC RN contest).

The changes correspond to the exercises, rules and criteria for evaluating candidates. The changes bring, for example, the inclusion of adaptations for PCD candidates.

According to the correction, the candidate will be evaluated through the following exercises and order:

a) fixed bar test – flexion (male);

b) static test on fixed bar (female)

c) abdominal flexion test;

d) horizontal impulse test; and

e) 12 (twelve) minutes running test.

The fixed bar needed to apply the test to candidates will be approximately 3 cm and 4 cm in diameter.

The fixed bar needed to apply the test should be approximately 3 cm and 4 cm in diameter.

Furthermore, according to the document, they are included the following items from the notice:

Candidates who do not achieve the required minimum performance may continue in the Physical Aptitude Test, aware that they will be considered unfit for the stage.

The candidate may file an administrative appeal in view of the exercises that he/she is considered unfit.

After analyzing the appeals against the result of the Physical Aptitude Test, the Examining Board may maintain the result of inability or reverse it based on the arguments presented and the footage.

Remembering that the public notice had a changed schedule. Now, the new dates for the next steps are as follows:

9 of November : Publication of the Final Result of the Discursive Test

: Publication of the Final Result of the Discursive Test 9 of November : Disclosure of the call notice for the Physical Aptitude Test

: Disclosure of the call notice for the Physical Aptitude Test 9 of November: Call for the Micro Operator Practical Test – for the position of Registrar

Click below for the complete Management courses Contests for the PC RN contest:

PC RN contest summary

Situation : published notice

: published notice Positions: Delegate, Agents and Registrars

Delegate, Agents and Registrars Registrations: November 27th to December 21st

November 27th to December 21st Registration fee: BRL 120 and BRL 150 for delegate

BRL 120 and BRL 150 for delegate Evidences: July 11th (Agent / Clerk) and July 18th (Delegate)

July 11th (Agent / Clerk) and July 18th (Delegate) Wage: BRL 16,670.95 (delegates) and BRL 4,731.91 (agents and registrars)

BRL 16,670.95 (delegates) and BRL 4,731.91 (agents and registrars) Education: superior in any area

superior in any area Bank: FGV

FGV Vacancies: 301 + CR

301 + CR Notice here

Complete courses here

Unlimited Subscription

The best material in the world of public tenders at the price you ask for during the other months of the year. Heads up: It’s already on! Click on the image below and check out the BIGGEST limited offer: