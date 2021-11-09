Teenager kills friend with 70 stab wounds and then tries to decapitate him

One 15 year old was arrested after luring a friend into the forest and trying to decapitate him. The victim identified as Roberts Buncis, a 12-year-old teenager, was stabbed over 70 times by Marcel Grzeszcz.

According to the website the sun, Marcel after stabbing Roberts he still tried to decapitate him and remove his hands. The crime took place in December of last year, in Boston, but only now the teenager has been convicted.

The case is in the headlines of the main international websites. Marcel was sentenced to life in prison. Roberts’ father made an emotional statement in court on judgment day.

“How can I express in words what I feel? This is totally wrong. No parent should have to bury their child. I lost my destiny, my purpose. My life is in the cemetery. I feel empty, nothing will change that.”

Marcel Grzeszcz

Location where the victim’s body was found

The victim Roberts Buncis Photos: reproduction

According to Marcel, he met with Roberts to deliver a stash of drugs for him to sell, but that they started arguing when he didn’t get the pay he expected, and that Roberts pulled a knife on him and that it caused him to run amok.

The young man said he remembers having stabbed your friend once in the neck, but he doesn’t remember the other 70 blows he landed against Roberts. After the attack, the boy ran home and tried to hide the knife and burn the clothes he was wearing. However, the evidence was found by the police and the teenager was arrested.