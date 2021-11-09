Telegram gains new functionality to facilitate media access

A strong competitor to WhatsApp, the Telegram instant messaging application received an update that enables a faster search of files from the date of posting. The calendar comes with dates and thumbnails of available images.

The version is now available for Android and iOS. For those who haven’t seen it yet, just update the app. In addition to providing access to media according to the day, it is still possible to carry out a filter where the user chooses between photos and videos or all at once.

When accessing the application, simply navigate to the menu in the upper right corner, in the three dots, and click on “Show Calendar”. Extending even more all the functionalities, the platform offers the possibility to zoom in the thumbnails and open them in a bigger size or in a full screen.

Another important efficiency in the new update is that images can be scrolled up or down faster, thanks to the hyperspeed application. Thus, when viewing the media, it is possible to click on the bar that will appear beside the photos and videos.

Telegram has even expanded its updates and can now offer the option to request to join a certain group. First, it introduces the group’s administrative policies and then offers the option to ask to join the group.

About Telegram

The platform, which is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, was developed by brothers Nikolai and Pavel Durov, the same developers at VK, which has become a kind of official social network in Russia and the most used in the country.

However, it is independent and has no direct connection with VK. One of the advantages of Telegram over WhatsApp, its main competitor, is the possibility of creating groups with up to 200 thousand members. Competitor groups are limited to 256 people.