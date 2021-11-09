Tesla cars have AMD Zen1+ CPU system and Navi 23 GPU RDNA-2 GPU

Tesla’s new on-board computer includes AMD Zen+ APU with Navi 23 GPU and computing power almost equal to PlayStation 5

Tesla announced its new on-board computer that will equip the new Model S and Model X, the hardware comes with a AMD RDNA 2 based custom GPU. The new Tesla Model S and Model X cars had their details disclosed, the folks at Ingineerix , through a video posted on YouTube, discovered that the hardware has shipped. a Zen1+ based Ryzen chip, not Zen2 as other rumors pointed out, with model code YE180FC3T4MFG.

Tesla seems to have used a Four-core Ryzen APU, 45W power consumption, along with 0.5MB of L2 cache and 4MB of L3 cache. The model code on the APU seems to suggest it’s an embedded chip. Ryzen V180F Custom, with “FG” at the end of the code, which means it’s a APU Picasso based on the updated Zen 1 microarchitecture commonly called Zen1+.

Tesla’s new on-board computer inside Model S and Model X vehicles has a dedicated GPU based on the GPU Navi 23. We can expect 28 compute units (CUs), 1792 stream processors, operating at a clock rate of around 2.8 GHz.

Power of a PlayStation 5

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously said that the new on-board computer has next-gen console performance levels, with more than 10 TFLOPs of computing performance. It remains to prove this statement by the CEO of the company.



Complete specs for the new Teslas on-board computer:

The processor is an AMD Ryzen YE180FC3T4MFG (4 cores 45 watt Ryzen embedded) 512KB L2 cache per core, 4MB L3 cache.

The GPU is also an AMD Radeon marked as 215-13000026, the closest estimate is similar to a Radeon Pro W6600.

The wifi / BT module is a LG Innotek ATC5CPC001

The cell modem is a Quectel AG525R-GL

Gateway is still the SPC5748GSMMJ6

DSP 1 is an ADSP-SC587W SHARC + Dual Core DSP with ARM Cortex-A5

DSP 2 is a SHARC AD21584 + Dual Core DSP with ARM Cortex-A5

The Ethernet switch is a Realtek RTL9068ABD

Photos of the new onboard computer:



Source: Tweak Town