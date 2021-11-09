the 8 best base cards for co-op mode

Released in October, Back 4 Blood came as a kind of spiritual sequel to Left 4 Dead, and provides the community with a beautiful cooperative mode, where we face hordes of zombies with different weapons. But the game brings some interesting innovations to the genre, such as assembling a deck with cards that give specific advantages in each journey.

The Back 4 Blood cards add a certain roguelike touch to the game. That’s because, throughout each act, you’ll choose cards from the deck you’ve previously assembled and the effects they confer will last until the end of the act (or until your failure in the round).

With that in mind, START has prepared for you a list of the eight best Back 4 Blood cards to start in co-op mode.

Combat knife

Back 4 Blood: Combat Knife Image: Play/GameHall

It is made: Turns your blow into a knife that serves as a melee weapon.

This card makes your melee attack much stronger. Instead of a punch, you start to stab enemies. It’s a great resource when the going gets tough; for example, when you are surrounded and need to reload your weapon.

Battle Headquarters

Back 4 Blood : Battle Thirst Image: Play/GameHall

It is made: Melee kills heal 2 health.

Battlethirst makes a nice combination with Combat Knife, as eliminating enemies in the stab isn’t very difficult – and now it will earn you hit points. It might be enough to bring us back into battle. To get the most out of the card, try to control the situation and deliver well calculated blows, to always keep your life full.

Berserker

Back 4 Blood: Berserker Image: Play/GameHall It is made: Gain 10% melee damage, 10% melee speed, and 5% movement speed for each melee kill in the last 4 seconds.

It completes the build for anyone playing with the Combat Knife or focusing on melee combat. Transforms your character into a true close-range weapon.

charitable soul

Back 4 Blood: Soul of Charity Image: Play/GameHall

It is made: Healing a companion also heals you for 50% of the amount healed.

Alma Caridosa is recommended for support players, who play the role of squad medic. It’s important for anyone who plays Mom or Doc, because it gives your team survival every time someone is healed by one of these characters.

Double Grenade Bag

Back 4 Blood: Double Grenade Bag Image: Play/GameHall

It is made: +2 offensive inventory and -10% damage dealt.

Even losing 10% damage, this card increases the character’s versatility. Carrying two grenades or Molotovs, for example, can save you from endless hordes or other situations that would mean the end of the journey.

Back 4 Blood: Patient Hunter Image: Play/GameHall

It is made: Every second you aim down increases your damage by 10% (stacks up to 3).

Patient Hunter is a great choice for those just starting in Back 4 Blood, as it rewards slower players for finding the perfect target. It’s also great for sniper players (the famous snipers) and against special zombies.

escape

Back 4 Blood: Escape Image: Play/GameHall It is made: Hold Square (on PS) or X (on Xbox) to get rid of hits. +50% cooldown reduction (Base 60 seconds).

In Back 4 Blood, you’ll discover that a zombie grab can end your journey in no time. So, this item is a real hand on the wheel for times when you don’t have a taser to get rid of the undead.

waddle

Back 4 Blood: Gingado Image: Play/GameHall

It is made: Accurate kills generate 10% movement speed for 5 seconds.

Gingado is a good card for those tense moments, as it rewards your aim when the animal is catching. It offers 10% more movement speed at certain times it can make the difference between living or dying.

