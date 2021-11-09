the Barcelona player whose ‘days are numbered’ after Xavi’s arrival

Hired in early September at the request of Ronald Koeman, Luuk de Jong is out of Xavi’s plans at Barça

This Monday (8) Barcelona officially unveiled Xavi Hernández as their newest coach, and the ex-culé player gave clues about one of the first changes he will make to the Catalan team in his endeavor in a new role at Camp Nou. According to information from the Spanish newspaper “Sport”, she is directly related to striker Luuk de Jong.

You can follow all Barcelona games in Laliga with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Hired at the request of former coach Ronald Koeman, the 31-year-old Dutchman has his days numbered in the barça. That’s because according to the vehicle, de Jong not in Xavi’s plans for the season sequel.

Now, the Catalan club will try to find a way out for the athlete as early as January, when it opens the winter transfer window in Europe. The Dutchman arrived on loan from the Seville, with whom he has a contract until June 2023.

Also according to “Sport”, one of the viable options for the Dutch would be a new loan, by Sevilla, to another team until the end of the current European season.

De Jong arrived at Camp Nou at the beginning of September, that is, a little over two months ago, but has been very little taken advantage of so far, including by Koeman himself.

In nine matches, five of them as a starter, the Dutchman scored a single goal and has not contributed with assists so far. He arrived in Spain in 2019, coming from PSV, from Holland, and in the first two seasons, with Sevilla, with 19 goals and three assists in 94 games.

Right now, attack is a critical position at Barcelona, which has weight absences from Ousmane Dembélé and Sergio Agüero, both by injury. Who has been playing the role of shirt 9 in the starting lineup is another Dutchman, Memphis Depay.