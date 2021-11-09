‘The best day of my life was the worst at the same time’, laments a fan who received a call from Marília Mendonça shortly before her death | Fantastic

The singer Marília Mendonça she lived her last days the way she liked best: surrounded by the affection of her admirers. It’s the Fantastic talked to some of them, they received a surprise phone call from her on Friday (5), before the plane crash, and those who came very close to her at her last show, in the interior of São Paulo. Moments that reveal an artist in total harmony with the public.

It didn’t matter which corner the Queen of Suffering went to, the certainty is that her fans would be there. In her career of just over 6 years, Marília dragged a legion of fans. From all corners of Brazil, of all years, see how fans received the news of the singer’s death. Watch the report in the video above.

The reporting team of Fantastic found one of Marília Mendonça’s biggest fans. Valentina is an 8-year-old girl who does not stop listening to the songs of suffering and, in the last second (1), she fulfilled her dream of singing, on stage, with her idol. They made a duet of “Eu sei de cor”, one of Marília Mendonça’s greatest hits. Valentina still doesn’t know about the accident.

On the day of her death, before boarding the plane, Marília also made an action through social media and called some lucky fans. One of them, Alexsandra de Oliveira, from Fortaleza, stated:

“‘The best day of my life was the worst at the same time.”

Marília’s power to cause identification, thrill and snatch the hearts of the ‘subjects’ was evident in the series of concerts throughout the 27 capitals of Brazil, a tour that gave rise to the series ‘All corners’, available on Globoplay.

