The Best: FIFA announces the award for the best player in the world to be awarded on January 17, 2022 | international football

The voting process for choosing the best player in the world will start next Monday and will continue until December 10th. The model follows the same: the coaches and captains of the national teams participate in the election, as well as journalists from each national federation associated with FIFA.

In addition to last season’s best player and best player trophies, The Best will award the best goalkeepers and goalkeepers and the best coaches in men’s and women’s football. The Puskás award will also be awarded for the author of the most beautiful goal of 2021/22, the FIFA Fair Play trophy and the Fan Award, which rewards the initiative of football fans around the planet. The selections of the season assembled by FifPro will also be announced.