the electric fastback finally arrived for R$ 259,900

Before all that happened, Sérgio Habib, president of SHC and JAC Motors, confirmed during a launch event that the Chinese brand’s fastback-style sedan would arrive in Brazil.

Now, finally, the E-J7 appears as an electric car, as the executive had said. Price? BRL 259,900.

Made in partnership with Volkswagen (VW Co Ltd), the JAC E-J7 is a product that the Chinese brand compares with models such as Audi A5 Sportback, BMW 320i GP and Honda Accord Hybrid…

Even if it were a German VW, it would be in the range of the Peugeot e-208 GT, MINI Cooper SE and Fiat 500.

The advantage, in this case, is to be larger, thus presenting more generous space and trunk, which translates into comfort and practicality.

Compared to the smaller ones, the E-J7 stands out with its 4.77 m long, 1.82 m wide and 2.76 m wheelbase. The Chinese sedan weighs 1,650 kg.

Well, but in relation to the cars mentioned by the brand? JAC’s argument is performance, which in the E-J7 can be considered valid, as it goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds, better than the German-Japanese trio.

In any case, the JAC E-J7 is marking territory for any would-be electric sedan, which in its range, decides to enter the market.

With an electric motor of 192 horsepower and 34.5 kgfm, the JAC Motors sedan carries a 50.1 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery.

Its autonomy is 402 km and the JAC E-J7 becomes a good option in the R$ 250,000 range, but not for now.

Sold in pre-order, the model will officially launch in January 2022 and deliveries will begin in March.

If until then the price is guaranteed, the JAC E-J7 will be good news at a time of constant price hikes.

Speaking of which, the pre-sale starts this Monday (8) through the brand’s dealerships.

JAC E-J7 – Photo Gallery