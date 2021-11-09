The ‘liquid gold’ hidden in the forests of Spain







A hand holds solidified resin. Photo: Susana Girón / BBC News Brazil

In the Spanish provinces of Segovia, Avila and Valladolid there is a hidden treasure.

There, in the middle of Tierra de Pinares and Sierra de Gredos, a dense forest of 400,000 hectares of pine trees stretches towards the mountains.

Protected from the strong Spanish sun and full of trails, this forest is a popular destination for locals and tourists alike.

And those who visit it at the right time can see workers along the trunks of trees, fulfilling the centuries-old tradition of collecting the “liquid gold” of the pine.

A market at its peak

Pine resin has been used by different civilizations for thousands of years.

In Spain and much of the Mediterranean, it was used to waterproof ships, treat burns, and light torches, among other things.





A resin extractor in the forests of Castilla and Leon in Spain. Photo: Susana Girón / BBC News Brazil

But according to Alejandro Chozas, a professor in the forest engineering department at the Polytechnic University of Madrid, it was only in the 19th and 20th centuries that pine resin extraction became profitable in that region of Spain.

When technology and industrialization helped turn this thick sap into plastics, varnishes, glues, tires, rubber and even food additives in the mid-19th century, owners of the dense pine forests of Castilla y León saw an opportunity.

Workers began cutting the bark of resinous pines across the region to collect the valuable sap.

And although this slow process has come to a halt in much of the world, over the past decade it has seen a renaissance in Castilla y León, the place with the most resin manufacturers in all of Europe and one of the last on the continent where this practice persists.





Today many families in the region proudly display ancient pine resin extraction tools and photos of their relatives “bleeding” the trees. Photo: Susana Girón / BBC News Brazil

From “death” to “life”

Mariano Gómez was born in Ávila and worked for 32 years in the extraction of pine resin.

“My father was a resin producer and I learned from him. In the beginning he used lumberjack axes, but my hands hurt a lot. Today the tools are better designed for each task, (but still) they are manual”, he explains.

The extraction process has remained virtually unchanged since the beginning of this activity, but today’s resin manufacturers have created more efficient and ergonomic tools, as well as chemicals that stimulate resin secretion.

As a result, yields and productivity have greatly increased.





The thick, milky sap of the resin is used to make plastics, varnishes, glues, tires, rubber and even food additives. Photo: Susana Girón / BBC News Brazil

What has also changed is that, in the past, resin extraction was done until the trees died, using very aggressive methods.

But some time ago there was a change “for life”, with a practice where the number of incisions in the bark is minimized, reducing damage to the tree.

“Bleeding” the trees

In the warmer months of March to November, local growers carefully extract the resin from the pine trees, first removing the outer layer of bark from the tree.

They nail a support and place a collection container. The pullers then use their axes to make diagonal incisions in the bark, causing the trees to “bleed” and causing their resin to leak into the bucket. When they are full, they pour the sap into 200 kg containers.





The practice and tools of resin extraction have been handed down from generation to generation Photo: Susana Girón / BBC News Brazil

Producers send the substance to distillation plants, which extract the turpentine from the viscous, yellowish-looking resin that solidifies when cooled, turning into shiny amber stones.

local pride

During Spain’s pine resin extraction boom in 1961, when 55,267 tonnes were extracted, more than 90% came from the forests of Castilla y León.

Lack of demand and the sharp drop in prices caused production to fall and almost disappear in the 1990s. Many thought that this would be the end of this Spanish tradition.

In Castilla y León, resin is not just an economic livelihood for rural communities, but an activity that is passed down from generation to generation.





Tools and tree with resin. Photo: Susana Girón / BBC News Brazil

Many families have at least one person who “bled” trees or participated in their distillation.

A large part of the economic and social activity of these cities has always been marked by the resin industry and the communities maintain this legacy as an important part of their culture.

An ecological alternative to oil?

According to several studies, at the current rate of extraction, Earth’s oil reserves are expected to run out by 2050.

Blanca Rodríguez-Chaves, deputy dean of the Faculty of Law at the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid and an expert in environmental policy, believes that resin can be an alternative.

She argues that most petroleum products, such as plastic, for example, which is not biodegradable, can also be made from resin and decompose more easily.

“Resin is the oil of the world today and in the future. The idea is that all uses of oil are replaced by resin,” he said.





Some Spanish experts say pine resin could be a viable alternative to oil Photo: Susana Girón / BBC News Brazil

“Plastics are already manufactured from resin. (It is used) in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry, in addition to its applications in construction or in the manufacture of varnishes and glues. The forest is a major supplier of renewable resources and energy that allows it to replace derivatives The resin plays the main role, “he assured.

rural return

Pine resin advocates also believe it could offer a solution to Spain’s rural exodus.

According to a Bank of Spain report, 42% of the country’s localities are affected by the exodus, as more and more young people are leaving the countryside in search of better work opportunities in the cities.

This phenomenon is worse in Castilla y León, where 80% of municipalities in 14 provinces are considered “in danger of extinction”.

However, due to the new interest in pine resin, some young people started to return.





Tajos to “bleed” a tree. Photo: Susana Girón / BBC News Brazil

Guillermo Arranz is one of them. He lives and works in Cuéllar (Segovia) and is part of the fourth generation of resin workers in the family.

“The pine forest is my office and the possibility of continuing to work in the place where I was born. What I like most about my job is the freedom of not having a boss and, of course, direct contact with nature and with my people, ” he said.

Vicente Rodríguez works as a resin producer in his hometown of Casavieja and is one of about 30 resin producers in Ávila.

“We are few. People are still surprised when they see us with resin in pine trees. They think we are a thing of the past. But they don’t understand that the future of these areas (is linked) to resin,” he said.





When Isabel Jiménez started working with resin three years ago, men thought it would only last a few weeks. Photo: Susana Girón / BBC News Brazil

Isabel Jiménez is one of the few women who extract pine resin in the region. Given the hardship of the work, traditionally women’s work was limited to support tasks.

“I still remember when I started working with resin, men made jokes and bet on how many weeks it would last. And here I am three years later. I’m a physically strong woman. Besides being a lifestyle for me and a source of energy income, this is my kingdom. My little piece of land on Earth.”

Autonomy in work and tourism

Approximately 95% of pine resin extraction in Spain is carried out in Castilla y León. Arranz and Rodríguez believe that the best way to preserve these ancient forests is to give more control to the extractors themselves.

“The future is to allow resin producers to manage (their) own territory. If the government would give us help in exchange for cleaning or monitoring the mountains, we would work year-round and there would be many more resin workers willing to work in the mountains,” said Rodriguez.





A man working in a tree. Photo: Susana Girón / BBC News Brazil

By attracting more young people to live and work in these rural towns, Rodríguez believes the region could see an increase in ecotourism.

To help make this a reality, the resin-rich area of ​​the Tiétar Valley (Ávila) was recently nominated to become a UNESCO-protected Biosphere Reserve.

There are also several museums where visitors can see the traditional huts where the first workers slept and appreciate ancient tools, and several companies offer guided tours of the “Rota da Resin”.

On weekends, these lush forests can be filled with the sound of footsteps from tourists who come to escape the hustle and bustle of nearby towns.

But if you listen carefully, you can hear the drop of Spanish “liquid gold” falling into buckets hanging from tree trunks.

