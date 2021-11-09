The ‘liquid gold’ hidden in the forests of Spain

by

A hand holds solidified resin.

Credit, Susana Giron

In the Spanish provinces of Segovia, Avila and Valladolid there is a hidden treasure.

There, in the middle of Tierra de Pinares and Sierra de Gredos, a dense forest of 400,000 hectares of pine trees stretches towards the mountains.

Protected from the strong Spanish sun and full of trails, this forest is a popular destination for locals and tourists alike.

And those who visit it at the right time can see workers along the trunks of trees, fulfilling the centuries-old tradition of collecting the “liquid gold” of the pine.