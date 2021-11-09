The mother allegedly killed the baby with a fork and a day later the child’s father hid the body in the manhole

A woman accused of killing her own child after birth would have struck the baby’s neck with a fork and suffocated the baby. The information comes from the Civil Police, who also stated that the suspect hid the child’s body in a piece of furniture and, the day after the birth, the child’s father, a religious leader, placed him in a sewer.

According to the investigations, Antônio Cardoso Cunha, 36, a religious leader, lives in a house where he maintains a church on the ground floor, a house shared with his wife on the first floor and, in the back, shelters vulnerable people. The baby’s mother, Jamile Rolim da Silva, 20, was one of those people. They had a loving relationship and, so that Antônio’s wife would not know about the betrayal, he suggested an abortion. Still according to the Police, she would have gone on Saturday, 6, to a relative’s house to take an abortion and gave birth to the baby, who was born alive.

they were arrested for homicide and corpse concealment on one newborn, in Caucaia, in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza (RMF). The child’s body was found by civil police after searches in the city.

After locating the body, the Marechal Rondon neighborhood in Caucaia looked like a battlefield. There was fire, smoke and a lot of running. Residents initiated retaliatory actions against the suspect in the crime and set fire to the suspect’s vehicle and ransacked the church

Images recorded by the residents themselves show people tearing down the doors of the van that belonged to Antônio Cardoso. Others broke into his church and started stealing the objects. It is possible to see in one of the videos a young man carrying a gas canister on his back. Chairs and electronic equipment were taken away.

The presence of the Police Command for Rounds and Intensive and Ostensive Actions (CPRaio), which was at the site, was requested. Several local police vehicles were also in the neighborhood. The Fire Department also acted to put out the fire.

*With information from Jessica Sisnado

