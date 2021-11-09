The name of the partnership between Dulce Maria and Marília Mendonça is revealed

the Spanish teacher of Marília Mendonça recorded a statement to honor the singer, who left last Friday (6), victim of a tragic plane crash. In a video posted on social media, Renato Aires he said he reviewed a song in Spanish for the Queen of Sofrência. The song is a partnership between the Brazilian and Dulce Maria and it’s called “Friends with rights”.

The first contact between Marília and the teacher was through Gustavo Marques, employee of the singer’s office. “She asked me to review a song that Marília recorded, an unprecedented song, ‘Amigos con derechos’, by Dulce Maria, and so I did. She went to the studio, recorded the song, I did the proofreading and then she became interested in taking classes – since she had the project to expand her career to Spanish-speaking countries”, explained Renato.

In fact, “friends with rights” was released in July this year and is part of the album “origin“, from the Mexican singer. The song would probably get a new version, with the participation of the Brazilian artist. Aires explained that Mendonça was an excellent student and that he was apprehensive for not knowing how to treat her in her first class. “When she walked into class, it was like we knew each other. There was absolutely no difference. A high-spirited person, sensitive, intelligent because he captured everything very quickly“, said the Spanish teacher.

Listen to the original version of “Amigos Con Derechos”:

Release of version is uncertain

In live performed right after the news of Marília Mendonça’s death, Dulce Maria did not confirm the release of the track. “I don’t know if they’ll ever hear the song, because I have to respect his departure, his life. I don’t know if at some point I will be able to release it. she wanted to release“, he said.

“I had a connection with her, in some way,” says Dulce María.

The singers did not know each other personally, however, according to sweet, marilia would travel to Mexico to record the video of the partnership, which was scheduled to be released this month or the next. The Mexican explained that Marília agreed to record the song just one day after receiving the track. The vocals were sent out three days later.

“Henrique [produtor de Marília que também morreu no acidente] she made a video call with me and told me: ‘Marília is very happy with the song, because she was a big fan of dulce and she liked Rebelde a lot. Her dream was to be Roberta Pardo”, declared Ariel Quirino, Dulce’s advisor.

marilia recorded the song in Spanish, this being his first song in another language. She believed the track would be a big hit in the country. “She wanted and sang spectacularly in Spanish. It would be nice to share, but for now we’re not going to do anything. We really don’t understand why it was like that…“, ended sweet.