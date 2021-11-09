The plane that Marilia Mendonça was on belonged to the duo Henrique & Juliano · TV News

The plane that transported Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) last Friday (5) had already belonged to the country duo Henrique & Juliano. According to information released this Monday (8), the singers sold the vehicle in 2020 to PEC Táxi Aéreo, a company hired by the queen of suffering to transport her team.

In addition to Marilia, the aircraft was accompanied by producer Henrique Ribeiro, the singer’s advisor and uncle, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Jr. and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana. All died in the plane crash.

In a press release, the artist’s office informed that the rescuers rescued, in addition to the bodies, personal items from the crew, such as the sertaneja’s composition notebook, three cell phones, the guitar inside the cover and Marilia’s red suitcase.

As anticipated by TV news, the aircraft was the target of complaints at ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency). The Federal Public Ministry stated that, according to sources in the agency, the PEC Táxi Aéreo used “illicit means of circumventing the occurrence of audits and inspections by Anac” and that the aircraft had irregularities.

For the report, Anac informed that the plane’s windshield, one of the irregularities pointed out, was corrected in May. The Aeronautics, through the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA), is in charge of the accident investigations and has already begun the investigation.