The plays behind Elon Musk’s ‘plebiscite’ over Tesla shares

The controversial businessman Elon Musk surprised with yet another unconventional attitude last Saturday (6). In the Twitter profile, the owner of electric car maker Tesla made a poll to his 62.5 million followers, whose objective was to define whether he would sell 10% of his shares in the company or not.

Read too

In the end, positive responses won with 58% of the votes. The billionaire then reinforced that he will faithfully follow the result of the plebiscite, that is, he will get rid of the papers and will be able to pocket around US$ 21 billion. The attitude of making the decision to sell the assets public would come in the wake of the debate around alleged tax evasion committed by billionaires, through the non-realization of profits.

In other words, by not selling shares, the ‘mega rich’ would avoid paying taxes. There is even a project by the Democratic Party to tax millionaires, who may be taxed on ‘unrealized gains’. This is when the stock goes up but the investor doesn’t pocket the profits. Musk drew attention to this discussion in the tweet in which he posted the poll.

“Lately there is a lot of talk of unrealized gains being a means of tax evasion, so I propose to sell 10% of my shares in Tesla. Do you support this? Yes or no,” Musk said in the tweet. “Please note, I don’t receive cash salary or bonuses from any source, so the only way I can pay taxes is to sell shares.”

After Musk’s provocation on Twitter, Tesla shares closed down 4.84%, to $1,162.94, as investors anticipated the impacts of the sale of the large share of shares. Despite the market reaction, this liquidation could not happen so quickly.

Guilherme Zanin, strategist at Avenue Securities, explains that for a large shareholder to sell part of the stake, there are specific processes defined by the SEC (American Securities Commission), the body that regulates the capital market.

“As much as he says he wants to sell the shares, he can’t sell the next day, by regulation. First Musk has to make advance notice to the market, file an order with the SEC. Afterwards, he has a period to make this sale, which can take a long time. And finally, he would flood the market with shares, because he has a very significant percentage, which would negatively impact the shares, and he would lose money himself”, explains Zanin.

If the billionaire decided to sell all the shares as soon as the result of the poll came out, or even this Tuesday (9), the businessman could be punished by the SEC. “But he probably won’t do that, so much so that the market didn’t fall yesterday due to his volume. Certainly for Tesla’s long-term investor there is a risk of having a partner like Musk, as well as a benefit. He’s a visionary who ended up discovering one of the biggest trends,” says Zanin.

Lame excuse?

The justification of raising a flag against the taxation of billionaires also did not convince everyone. For Nicolas Merola, an analyst at Inversa Publications, Elon Musk managed to find a heroic justification for selling Tesla’s shares at a time when stocks are at peak levels. Currently, the TSLA is up nearly 3,000% over a five-year period.

“If I had to bet, I wouldn’t bet that it was a speech about taxation. For me, he saw a unique opportunity there (to sell). Any achievement he made, even in a minor sale, would have a big impact on the market. It would send the message that he wouldn’t believe in the company, etc,” says Merola.

The analyst at Inversa claims that, with the move, the entrepreneur takes responsibility for the sale away from himself and avoids controversy. “The way he did it, he comes out as a guy who is doing it for the common good, who is showing that risks are not afraid of taxes, that they just don’t make profits because they believe companies will continue to grow,” explains Merola. “By playing it out to the public, he manages to capitalize very well on it, as if he’s doing it for a noble house.”

Importantly, the electric car maker has a market value of US$1.1 trillion, higher than the market values ​​of the world’s largest automakers combined, such as Volkswagen (US$123.5 billion) and General Motors (US$86 .5 billion). According to Merola, the company has a price-profit ratio of 350 times, that is, to live up to the value attributed to the company, very large results must be delivered.

“Tesla is not unbeatable. Google, for example, is coming very strong with autonomous cars”, concludes Merola. “It’s not impossible (delivering the expected results), but it’s very difficult.”

As for Rodrigo Borges, an analyst at Ohmresearch, Musk raised a necessary discussion. “He is one of the only great entrepreneurs I know who doesn’t have a salary, having the only form of remuneration through shares”, he says.

Borges points out that, in 2012, the eccentric billionaire signed an option compensation plan agreement (the right to buy or sell a share at specified prices), in which he would receive an amount of 22.86 million options, at $6. 24 each, and could exercise them according to the performance of Tesla’s roles.

The right to exercise these options expires next year and is taxed on top of the valuation. “The gain in relation to the current value would be very large and it would be taxed at the maximum that the legislation would allow, that is, it would pay more than 50% of tax, close to US$ 15 billion, money that he would only have by selling the papers”, says Borges. “What he did was to offer an alternative: exercise these options and sell them at market prices, because there are strategies for other alternatives that mix wages and options, to pay as little taxes as possible.”

business genius

Aside from the debates about Elon Musk’s attitudes, the consensus is that the entrepreneur is a true genius. For Zanin, despite the controversies, Tesla has a lot to deliver to investors in the long term.

“I can’t believe he’s doing this thinking the stock is expensive. As high as prices are from a historical perspective, they were already considered ‘expensive’ in mid-2016 and Tesla continues to deliver,” says the Avenue analyst. “It’s a business of the future, the company has a long-term vision, innovative products, not just electric cars, but the pilot mode, producing batteries in a different way, in addition to high margins.”

Zanin says Tesla mixes high profits, similar to the luxury market, but selling in similar amounts to retail segments. “In the short term, shares may fluctuate by supply and demand and by messages from Musk himself. So it’s a risky company, which can drop 5% due to a tweet, but which can grow even more due to its CEO”, he says. “Of course, every short-term decline, we see it as a buying opportunity.”

This is also Borges’ view. “The world’s largest electric car assembler, which has managed to open this market consistently. And Musk has great power to achieve, and has been setting up businesses that no one believed in for a decade,” he explains.

Our editors recommend these contents for you to invest even better