The premiere of ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ is marked by an agile plot and great performances by Cauã Reymond and Ana Beatriz Nogueira

The contrast between the lives of the twins Christian and Renato, characters played by Cauã Reymond, was evident in the opening scenes of “Um Lugar ao Sol”. The first telenovela of the nine on Globo TV, completely unpublished since the beginning of the pandemic, the plot, which opened this Monday, 8th, had an agile beginning, without major frills, marked by excellent interpretations.

The serial will show how opportunities or lack of them can shape a person’s trajectory. The protagonists created by the author Lícia Manzo lose their mother in childbirth and are separated as babies. Unable to support the two children, the father gives one of them to a couple with good financial conditions. And forwards the other to a shelter.

Artistic directed by Maurício Farias, the telenovela begins when young people turn 18 years old. Christian has to leave the underage shelter where he was raised and begins to struggle to support himself. Renato had all the best opportunities, but he is a rebellious young man. In the miniseries “Two brothers”, in which he also played twins, Reymond shared the role with actor Matheus Abreu. This time, the 41-year-old artist lived the characters at 18. The good characterization helped in the composition and did not compromise the plot. The story ends up moving forward once more and has a new passage of time (seven years) in the first chapter.

Christian (Cauã Reymond) and Ravi (Juan Paiva) Photo: Rede Globo/Divulgação

Reymond did very well in both roles and knew how to point out the differences between the brothers. Ana Beatriz Nogueira is also great as Elenice, the woman who adopted Renato as a baby (Lorena Comparato played the young character). Selfish and futile, she convinces her husband, José Renato (Rafael Primot/Genezio de Barros, great), to leave the boy’s twin brother, who was ill, with his biological father.

strong themes

Juan Paiva is another who stood out in his debut. The actor plays Ravi, Christian’s best and only friend. Andréia Horta made Lara, romantic partner of the struggling twin, a solar and charismatic character. The chemistry between the actors also worked.

Lara (Andrea Horta) and Christian (Cauã Reymond) Photo: Rede Globo/Divulgação

In addition to the story of the twin brothers, the telenovela will cover topics such as fat phobia, social and racial prejudice, emotional abuse, the dilemmas of women after 50 years, teenage pregnancy, female leadership, among others. The plot promises.