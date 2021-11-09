The school where Marília Mendonça studied pays tribute to the artist with old photos; see images

BRASÍLIA — The Jesuína de Abreu Municipal School, in Goiânia, where the singer Marília Mendonça, who died in a plane crash last Friday, studied, paid tribute to the artist on social networks.

Read: Project ‘Patroas’ will continue after the death of Marília Mendonça, says the singer’s musical director: ‘She’ll look down there and be proud’

The school published old photos of Marília with praise. The institution classified the former student as “dedicated, intelligent and talented”. The images show the teenage singer, with a guitar in her hands and smiling with friends during activities at school.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



Teachers and employees report that Marília “represents hope for so many children and teenagers full of talents and dreams, but very lacking in encouragement and opportunities”.

Tragedy: Marília Mendonça’s lawyer was the one who recognized the body: ‘I was in shock with everything. I’m a father, I only thought about my daughters’

Singer Marília Mendonça, 26, died after the plane she was on crashed in the rural area of ​​Piedade de Caratinga (MG) last Friday (5). Also on the aircraft were the singer’s producer, Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, in addition to the pilot, Geraldo Martins de Medeiros, and co-pilot, Tarciso Pessoa Viana. All died in the accident.

That Sunday, a specialized company removed the twin-engine from the crash site, with the help of a crane. The aircraft will be taken to Rio de Janeiro, where there will be a more detailed inspection.