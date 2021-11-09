the secret that nobody knew about Salah and that has helped Egyptian to ‘fly’ in the club

Liverpool striker has been dedicating himself to physical exercise, in addition to following a strict diet

Liverpool’s top scorer for the season, with 15 goals in 15 games played so far, Mohammed Salah has had one of the best career starts in European football. And the reason for the good performance of the Egyptian on the pitch, which was previously a secret, was revealed.

According to the publication of the Spanish newspaper “As”, in recent years the shirt 11 of reds has been dedicated to a regulated routine, having improved his eating habits., and all this combined with an exemplary dedication to physical exercise.

“Food is very important, it’s part of the game. It has helped my recovery, allowed me to sleep better and helped my body adapt faster. My nutritionist says that since I don’t have fat in my body, I can eat what I eat I don’t drink either, so that’s fine,” Salah said in an interview with “CNN.”

Dairy products, vegetables, all kinds of vegetables, fruits or chicken are part of the 29-year-old player’s diet. Allied to this, Salah has also developed a certain obsession with physical exercise and, even when he’s not at Liverpool Training Center, take advantage of your free time to take care of your body at the gym.

When he arrived in Europe in 2012, to defend the Basel, from Switzerland, the Egyptian striker had a much lighter build and visibly less defined. In recent years, however, his physical transformation is evident, especially in his posts on social media.

The result, in turn, is also confirmed with his performances on the field for Liverpool. In addition to averaging one goal per game this season, Salah has also made seven assists.