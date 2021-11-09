the summary of the weekend in Europe

European football weekend was eventful with classics in the big leagues and Brazilians shining

The European football weekend had great moments. With classics in Italy and England and Brazilians shining with important goals and tributes to singer Marília Mendonça. It’s the ESPN.com.br prepares a summary this Monday (8) to let you know all the issues.

O PSG he got suffocated in the final minutes, but won 3-2 in the match against the Bordeaux, with emphasis on Neymar, author of two goals for the team in the victory.

The Brazilian shirt 10 also paid tribute to singer Marília Mendonça in the commemoration of one of her goals. The artist was the victim of a fatal plane crash last Friday (5).

Another Brazilian who rocked the net this weekend was Lucas Paquetá. The midfielder, however, scored the only goal of the Lyon in the 4-1 rout against the Rennes.

Laliga

The weekend saw major stumbling blocks from Barcelona and Madrid’s athletic. The first one even opened 3-0 on the Celtic of Vigo, while the second won 3-1 o Valence. Both, however, left the field with draws 3-3.

Who thanked was the Real Madrid, which in Benzema’s shining night won the ray vallecano and distanced itself a little further from the two rivals on the leaderboard. Still, the leader is the real society, who won the Osasuna by 2 to 0.

Premier League

At the top of the table, Chelsea and Liverpool stumbled over the weekend. The Blues tied with the Burnley, but remain at the top, while the Reds lost their first season to the West Ham, which rose to third.

In the debut of Antonio Conte in English, the tottenham tied 0-0 away from home against the Everton, bringing more questions and problems for the Italian coach to be able to resolve.

In the big game of the round, the Manchester City went to Old Trafford and put the team from Manchester United of Cristiano Ronaldo ‘in the wheel’, increasing the crisis of rivals and moving up to second place.

Italian

THE youth won an important and hard-fought victory over the rival Fiorentina thanks to a goal in the final minutes by full-back Juan Cuadrado, who celebrated in a different way.

In the dispute for leadership, the napoli tied 1-1 with the hellas verona. But saw the Milan also draw in the derby against Inter Milan and the table followed the same way with the celestial team at the top.

Portuguese

O Benfica thrashed the Braga by 6-1, he scared off the beginning of a crisis with a show by Everton Cebolinha, author of two goals in the match. Lucas Veríssimo, however, left the field on a stretcher with an injury.