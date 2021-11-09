The team is already on the field in SP, but only Coutinho and goalkeepers train with the ball – 11/08/2021

The Brazilian team held this afternoon (8) the first training session that opens the preparation for the games against Colombia (this Thursday, at 9.30 pm) and Argentina (on the 16th), for the Qatar World Cup qualifiers. The group of players is not yet complete and only three worked with the ball on CT Joaquim Grava’s lawn: Philippe Coutinho and goalkeepers Ederson and Gabriel Chapecó.

According to the images provided by CBF TV, the Barcelona midfielder did a physical work followed by a submission in a short space on the pitch and then a technical activity of domain, passing and shooting. Corinthians left-back Reginaldo, 19, helped in this training with crosses for Coutinho’s submissions. The goalkeepers took turns defending the goal under the guidance of coaches Taffarel and Marquinhos Trocourt.

Philippe Coutinho during training for the Brazilian team at CT Joaquim Grava, in São Paulo Image: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Four other players ran around the lawn: Casemiro, Fred, Gabriel Jesus and Vinicius Júnior. The rest who had already shown up at the delegation’s hotel in Guarulhos only did activities at the academy. This is the case of Danilo, Alex Sandro, Éder Militão, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Neymar. All were on the field in Europe over the weekend and are still in the physical recovery phase.

Emerson, Gérson and Antony are also expected this second. On Tuesday, Alisson, Fabinho, Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Renan Lodi, Lucas Paquetá and Gabriel Magalhães arrive, called up at the last minute to make up for the cut of the injured Lucas Veríssimo. The training that will possibly have the complete group will be tomorrow (9), at 4 pm, again at CT Joaquim Grava. There is still one more job scheduled for the following day at Neo Química Arena before the match against Colombia.

Brazil leads the Qualifiers with 31 points from ten wins and a draw from 11 games and could qualify in November for the 2022 World Cup.