The team’s first training has Neymar at the gym and only Coutinho and goalkeepers with the ball | Brazilian Team

On Monday afternoon, the Brazilian team did the first training session in preparation for the match against Colombia. The duel is valid for the 13th round of the Qualifiers and takes place at 9:30 pm (GMT) this Thursday at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo.

The activity carried out at the Corinthians CT had only 13 players, and most of them only did physical exercises.

The only athletes to train with the ball were the midfielder Philippe Coutinho and the goalkeepers Ederson and Gabriel Chapecó, in addition to Reginaldo, left-back of the Corinthians base who completed the activity.

1 of 3 Players Casemiro, Vini Jr, Fred and Gabriel Jesus race with physical trainer Ricardo Rosa, in training for the national team — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Players Casemiro, Vini Jr, Fred and Gabriel Jesus run with physical trainer Ricardo Rosa, in training for the national team — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

The others trotted around the field or stayed at the gym, doing regenerative work. Among them was Neymar, who scored twice last Saturday in Paris Saint-Germain’s victory over Bordeaux in the French Championship.

In addition to the ace, the full-backs participated in this training Danilo and Alex Sandro, the defenders Thiago Silva, Éder Militão and Marquinhos, the midfielders housemiro and fred and the attackers Gabriel Jesus and Vini Jr.

2 of 3 Thiago Silva, team defender, training at the gym — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Thiago Silva, squad defender, training at the gym — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

More players are expected to show up later this Monday. However, the group will only be complete this Tuesday, when the team returns to the Corinthians CT. Thus, coach Tite will only lead two training sessions with the entire group – the fourth will be at the Neo Química Arena, the venue for the following day’s match.

After the duel against Colombia, Brazil will have a derby against Argentina next Tuesday (16th), in San Juan.

Leader of the Qualifiers with 31 points and undefeated after 11 games in the competition, the Seleção is heading for the Cup in Qatar. Brazil will stamp the passport if it beats Colombia on Thursday and Uruguay does not beat Argentina on Friday.

3 of 3 Brazilian national team players train at Corinthians CT — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Brazilian national team players train at Corinthians CT — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

