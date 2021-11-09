This astronaut could have been the first to “drown” in space; understand

When taking spacewalks, astronauts can spend long hours outside of spacecraft and stations to carry out maintenance, installation or exploration. For it was during one of these activities that Garrett Reisman, a former NASA astronaut, had some unpleasant moments. In a Twitter post last Friday (5), he described an incident where water leaked into his helmet during a spacewalk, noting that he didn’t like the prospect of becoming the first astronaut to drown at all. in space.

Reisman performed spacewalks between 2008 and 2010, which totaled 21 hours of extra-vehicular activities. It is unclear exactly when the incident occurred, but he described the importance of ensuring that the “bite” valve is securely attached to the straw of the water bag. “When I saw my [válvula] floating inside my helmet, I was not at all happy with the idea of ​​becoming the first astronaut to drown during a spacewalk,” he said.

Astronaut Tip #217: Make sure your bite valve is attached to your water bag straw.

When I saw mine float by INSIDE my helmet I was less than thrilled at the thought of becoming the first astronaut to drown during a spacewalk… pic.twitter.com/ij2jjHRIWF — Garrett Reisman (@astro_g_dogg) November 5, 2021

He referred to a component that is part of astronaut suits. According to NASA documents, space suits have a water bag that astronauts can use; so, if you feel thirsty, just bite the tube to relieve yourself. Therefore, seeing the valve floating loose from the bag is not a good situation, as it suggests a real possibility of the helmet being filled with liquid. Fortunately, none of this happened to Reisman. “The surface tension of the water has proven to be sufficient to keep most of the water in the bag,” he explained.

The astronaut left NASA in 2011 to work at SpaceX and continues to work there as an advisor, in addition to teaching astronautical engineering at the University of Southern California. He didn’t seem to have mentioned this incident at other times, but he certainly wasn’t the only one who nearly drowned in space: during a spacewalk in 2013, which was supposed to last six hours, astronaut Luca Parmitano noticed water pooling inside. your helmet.

Water inside Parmitano’s helmet during a test to investigate what happened (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

He briefed NASA on the situation, but neither he nor the space agency realized the gravity of the situation. The astronaut remained outside the International Space Station (ISS) for more than 20 minutes, during which time water began to enter his eyes, nose and mouth, until NASA instructed him to return to the interior of the ISS. Despite the difficulties of seeing with the water and mobility, he managed to return. After pressurizing the suit to be able to remove the helmet, he found that there was between 1 and 1.5 L of water there.

