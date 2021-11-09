Three Out of Four Q3 Balances Beat XP Expectations So Far | Companies

Second report of the broker, signed by Fernando Ferreira, chief strategist and lead analytics, and jennie li, stock strategist, still considering the Ebitda indicator, 5% of the results were in line with expectations, and the remaining 19% were below estimates.

As for revenue, 67% of companies exceeded our expectations, 24% were in line and 10% were below.

So far, 60% of Ibovespa companies have already reported their results for the 3rd quarter. The season started on the 22nd of October and runs until the 16th.

As for sectors, agri, food and beverage, finance, real estate, healthcare, transport and logistics, and capital goods companies reported Ebitda above XP’s expectations. At the other end, in the negative highlights are the majority of mining and steel companies, electrical companies and a single company that released sanitation results, which disappointed estimates.

Analysts say that, given the domestic challenge (with interest rate hikes and GDP expected to grow less) and the drop in commodity prices, earnings projections for 12 months from now, 2022 and 2023, have started to stagnate or fall marginally.