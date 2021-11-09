Three people are injured in bus attacks with Inter fans before Gre-Nal; video | LOL

A bus with Inter fans was attacked on the BR-116, in São Leopoldo, 40 km from Porto Alegre, on Saturday, while traveling to Beira-Rio for the Gre-Nal 434, won by the Colorados 1-0. According to the Federal Highway Police, three people were injured.

The group left Caxias do Sul, in Serra, and was approached on the highway by people related to Grêmio’s organized supporters, according to delegate Rodrigo Zucco, from the 2nd Police Station in São Leopoldo.

The offenders would have impersonated traffic guards to make the vehicle stop. It was then that more people appeared and stoned the bus, injuring three passengers.

Grêmio fans attack van with colorados before Gre-Nal 434

The assistance to the victims took place on the spot, with the testimony of those present and their subsequent release so that they could follow their fate. When authorities arrived at the scene, the attackers had already fled.

According to the delegate, some fans involved in the ambush would also be present in the confusion that took place at the Arena after Grêmio’s defeat by Palmeiras, which yielded a punishment to the club from Rio Grande do Sul.

After identifying these fans, they will be liable for damage to the vehicle, bodily injury, criminal organization and theft, according to Zucco.

– The offenders stole musical instruments, such as a bass drum from the Inter fans, and then went to brag about them on social media. It is with these images that we are making the identifications – said the delegate in contact with the ge.

On social media, the video of the attack on the bus went viral over the weekend (look above). The episode shows the ambush, when the vehicle is hit by rocks and sticks and its glass is broken.