Tiago gives Aline two kisses and Val complains

Tiago Piquilo gave Aline Mineiro two kisses as he said goodbye to his colleagues to go to the bay, at dawn today, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

The stall signal rang and the boys, Dynho Alves, Gui Araujo, Bil Araújo and Tiago Piquilo said goodbye to Aline, Valentina and Rico who were in the headquarters room. First, the singer gave Valentina a kiss on the cheek followed by a handshake. Afterwards, he went to the ex-panicat to kiss her on the cheek as well, and finally, he kissed Rico’s forehead.

“Oh, how soft is Tiago’s mouth,” commented the comedian. Valentina laughed at the situation and Aline snapped: “Tiago only gave you the kiss.”

The singer returned stating that he had already kissed Aline, however, he kissed her again. “Are you going to give another one?”, Rico said watching the scene.

What is it, James? Then ask if you’re dating!

cried Valentina, visibly upset.

Tiago ignored it and continued towards the door. “Bye, guys,” he finished.

Before that, Aline had questioned Valentina about the countryman’s penis.

Friend, suck his ass, how was it?

“I don’t even remember, friend. I swear on everything,” declared Valentina. “From what? From James’ bag?” asked Rico. “Yeah. I want to know the details,” explained Aline. “From the stick he fixed. It wasn’t the bag, right?”, asked the comedian. “Yeah, she’s seen it all, right,” Aline joked. “You saw it in the trunks,” Rico declared. “I didn’t see it,” said Valentina. “Not on me, Valentina,” sneered the pawn.