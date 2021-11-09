TikTok: kidnapped teen is saved after using gesture that went viral on social network

An American teenager who was missing was found after making hand signals she learned from TikTok to ask strangers for help.

Last week, her parents had informed the police that she disappeared in North Carolina, in the United States. Two days later, she was seen in a car in Kentucky—a driver of another car recognized the young woman’s hand signal for help.

The driver of the other car then called the police. “He noticed a female passenger in the car making hand signals that are known on the TikTok social network as a way to ask for help in case of domestic violence,” local police said in a statement.

The driver told police that the teenager appeared to be scared and that the car was being driven by an older man.