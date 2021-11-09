To compete with Loft and QuintoAndar, Arbo and Superlógica announce merger – Link

To gain more muscle to fight side by side with real estate unicorns loft and Fifth floor, the startups arbo and superlogic will join forces. Companies want to be the “bridge” of traditional real estate companies to the digital world.

“We will not be a digital real estate company, but we will help real estate companies to reduce the distance with digital ones in terms of technology”, comments the president of Superlógica, Carlos Cêra, who founded the startup 20 years ago.

The executive says that Arbo has been growing more in cities where Loft and QuintoAndar are present, precisely because of the need for traditional real estate companies to quickly set foot in the world on the web to continue in the market.

In the transaction, Superlógica will enter as a partner of Arbo and will migrate its area of real estate market, with rental management for real estate, for the company. There will also be a cash contribution, the amount of which has not been revealed.

With this, Superlógica, which last year received a contribution from the American private equity fund (which buys shares in companies) Warburg Pincus, will continue to focus on the condominium market. The company manages around 100 thousand condominiums across the country, with annual sales of around R$ 200 million.

In this process, Arbo will have a life of its own and will continue under the command of its founder, Manoel Gonçalves. The new Arbo is born with 4,400 real estate companies attached and expects to double in size next year, repeating the feat in 2023.

The startup, according to Gonçalves, saw demand take a leap into the pandemic, with real estate companies chasing digitization. Today, it brings, on average, 100 new real estate agencies per month to the platform, a number that should double with the merger. “We helped to restore competitiveness to real estate companies”, comments the president of Arbo, saying that it is this business model that already prevails in markets such as the United States and China.

How it works

Unlike digital real estate companies, which take traditional companies out of the game when selling or renting a property, Arbo is set to help these businesses take advantage of a stronger online presence.

In this model, the traditional real estate agency, which had only one website where it displayed properties available for lease or sale, gained a more robust digital version, coupled with Arbo’s platform.

However, even with all the digitalization, the physical arm is something important when buying or leasing a property: the startup believes that the sales force of traditional real estate brokers can be a competitive advantage.

The president of Superlógica points out that another advantage of the model is its speed of growth: by coupling the real estate agency, which already has properties and clients, entry into different markets around the country is faster. “We are already in 300 cities, and the biggest digital real estate agency is in 50”, he compares.

Looking ahead and to increase its competition with the industry giants, the idea is to clean up after the merger and go out in search of a fundraising round. Arbo, which is headquartered in Londrina (PR), received a contribution of R$ 20 million from a group of venture capital funds to accelerate its growth. New acquisitions are not discarded.

fintech

This year, Superlógica received authorization from the Central Bank (BC) to become a financial institution. Before, the company offered financial services such as a digital account, issuing bank slips, PIX and credit card for the condominium and real estate market through partners. “About 60% of our people prefer to use our bank”, comments Cêra.