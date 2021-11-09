Tobey and Andrew are not in Spider-Man 3, says Tom Holland

Against the expectation of fans and even leaks that indicate the presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Return Home, Tom Holland guarantees that the former Peter Parker’s of the cinema are not in the film.

“People don’t believe me when I say that [Tobey Maguire e Andrew Garfield] will not come back. But people are going to have to believe me at some point,” says Holland, chuckling, in an interview with Total Film (via Games Radar).

“It means a lot to me. It’s the first time we’ll see Doctor Octopus and the other characters coming back, it’s very exciting and a giant moment in film history. It’s three generations meeting,” observes Holland, historically known for releasing “spoilers” ” inside the MCU.

Is Tom Holland telling the truth, and this meeting of generations of Spider-Man’s cinema being guided only by the villains (Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Foxx’s Electro)? We’ll know on December 16, 2021, when Spider-Man: Sem Volta Para Casa opens in Brazilian cinemas.

