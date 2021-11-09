Today a new soap opera on Globo opens. Should we care? – 11/8/2021

On the day the São Paulo government announces that there have been no deaths by Covid-19 in the state, Globo premieres the first new soap opera at 9 pm since the beginning of the pandemic, when face-to-face activities in the studios were paralyzed.

Since then, the brief second phase of Amor de Mãe, as well as of Salve Yourself Who Can, were produced within the uncertainties of the conjuncture. In Tempos do Imperador, he was the one who pulled the news tram a few months ago, at 6pm.

Um Lugar ao Sol is the first text by Lícia Manzo in Globo’s prime time. The story revolves around one twin taking the other’s place — one of the most adorable routines in the world serial.

It reaches the public after more than a year and a half of delay, with a challenge that goes beyond the audience. Will soap operas in the linear grid still have the same repercussion power?

After so many reruns that yielded good numbers, but didn’t become a topic, will we still be able to connect to the format’s daily consumption model?

Looks like we’re having a hangover. It will be up to the new attraction to make a comeback. With an excellent cast and outstanding author, Um Lugar ao Sol seems to gather good attributes to fulfill the mission.

We return at any time with new information.