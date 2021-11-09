Today’s horoscope: November 9, 2021; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your sign this Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
On the day when you will find as many disappointments as with so many joys. Positives can with the negativity of any subject. Good luck and surprises are coming everywhere, you’re on a good streak.
Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04
Guardian Angel: jeliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 38-80-67-85-0-1-43
Bull
You will have to postpone a trip due to last minute emergencies, both family and work. Trust the couple and you will find great solutions for everything. Pay more attention to expenses today.
Date of sign: 21/04 to 20/05
Guardian Angel: abadon
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 3-70-5-11-22-87-12
Twins
Your passionate and loving power will increase and with everyone you come into contact with, especially your partner, you will vibrate and make both hearts flutter. Your magnetism will be overflowing, you will conquer everything.
Date of sign: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: theliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 62-78-27-29-47-24-59
Cancer
Get ready to defend yourself against some slander or envy from your social circle. Don’t react violently and you’ll see what happens soon. Focus more on yours. Luck in chance and investment.
Date of sign: 21/06 to 22/07
Guardian Angel: uriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 72-18-26-71-57-56-89
Lion
Matters of material interest will be resolved in your favor and you will receive something that you will greatly appreciate. With the couple, you will experience moments of great understanding and affection. You will receive news from afar that will brighten your life.
Date of sign: 7/23 to 8/22
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 96-41-91-52-82-7-2
Virgin
Don’t rush into making important decisions that could change your future. Things don’t go to your liking, calm down. The night promises to be more exciting and with unforgettable intimate moments.
Date of sign: 23/08 to 22/09
Guardian Angel: metatron
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 48-68-35-54-36-61-86
Lb
Don’t believe everything people have been telling you today. Before taking a step or making a determination, review the pros and cons. Be more cautious in everything. Be more careful when traveling, not in a hurry.
Date of sign: 9/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 75-58-65-99-16-45-98
Scorpion
Today is a very good day to clarify your emotional situation and change your loving intentions. Your intuition will guide you easily. Unexpected money arrives by chance or resolution.
Date of sign: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: Cassiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 88-13-39-6-74-44-64
Sagittarius
Try to control your excessive joy of living a little. People around you today will not do you justice and will criticize some of your actions. Don’t get into arguments and you will win everything.
Date of sign: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: salathiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 95-66-97-60-40-50-77
Capricorn
Don’t lock yourself in your world and start living with expansion the opportunities that will be presented to you today. What you don’t want to risk is money. More love and less speculation, temperance.
Date of sign: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: phanuel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 73-46-31-90-83-92-14
Aquarium
Any goal you set yourself in the passionate field will have a quick resolution. There may be arguments with in-laws, but not for adults. Good time to invest even in chance.
Date of sign: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: israfil
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 53-84-79-30-8-34-4
Fishes
You will have to help a friend and that will totally change your plans for the day. A good organization will be the solution for your day. Don’t get carried away by strangers, today you must act for yourself.
Date of sign: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 49-25-10-15-28-55-63