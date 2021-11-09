Toilet technology can detect diseases by ‘anus biometrics’ | Health

Pixabay Researchers are developing toilet capable of reading “anus biometrics”

Have you ever thought about going through a detailed examination of your gastrointestinal health without even leaving your home? This is the proposal of scientists at the Stanford School of Medicine, in the United States, who are working on a project of intelligent toilets capable of scanning the anus in search of data on the health of those who use it.

The technology that looks quaint is actually quite simple. According to information from the Wall Street Journal, a special camera is installed inside the toilet. Based on artificial intelligence algorithms, it would be able to provide information so that doctors can collect, cross-reference and analyze information taken from the unique features of the anal canal skin – a fingerprint of the anus.

The camera technology installed in the toilet could help even patients with difficulties in urinating or defecating. The North American press compares the system to that used by smartwatches, which monitor users’ daily health.

Through the camera, it would even be possible to measure a person’s urine volume daily. One of the concerns is about the fragility and security of data acquired with the technology, since the analysis of the material can bring sensitive information, such as drug use and diseases.

Scientists, however, reassured people that all data stored is on an encrypted server in a cloud.

Two other companies in the world are already developing similar technology. Toi Labs has developed a private called TrueLoo, which is aimed at analyzing elderly people, in addition to Coprata, an affiliate of Duke University, in the United States.