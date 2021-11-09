Tom Holland celebrates Spider-Man: No Going Home poster release

The actor made a very bold promise to fans…

Yesterday, still overnight, Sony released the first official poster of Spider-Man: No Return Home, the next arachnid hero film in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. Now, Tom Holland, who brings Peter Parker to life in this new universe, shared the image making a bold little promise to fans.

In the caption of the poster – which shows the arms of the Doctor Octopus it is a Green elf at the very bottom – Holland said that “This movie will blow your minds. Trust me!”.

the new poster of Spider-Man: No Return Home also brings some possible references to the Electro, with a big lightning bolt at the bottom, and the Sand Man, with a cloud of sand forming behind the hero. As fans already imagine, the film will bring a kind of “Sexteto Sinister” fighting the hero, but according to rumors, the Sandman will not fight him, but help him.

Another villain that was recently confirmed in the feature was the lizard in The spectacular Spider Man. In addition, many fans also expect the venom from Tom Hardy come face to face in the movie.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

“For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friend from the neighborhood is unmasked, and he can no longer separate his normal life from the risky routine of a superhero. When he asks for Doctor Strange’s help, everything gets even more dangerous, forcing him to discover the true meaning of being Spider-Man”.

Spider-Man: No Return Home count with Tom Holland, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch in your cast. The film is scheduled to premiere for December 16th this year, only in theaters.