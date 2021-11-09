Treasury Direct: government bond rates fall, in anticipation of a new vote by the Precatório PEC in this 3rd

SAO PAULO – The beginning of the session this Tuesday (9) is marked by the drop in the rates of government bonds traded on the Treasury Direct platform. The retreat occurs even in the face of strong concerns about the possible vote in the second round of the PEC dos Precatórios in the Chamber.

At dawn this Tuesday, began the judgment of the injunction of the Supreme Court (STF) Minister Rosa Weber who suspended the payment of certain amendments to the Budget – which have been seen as informal agreements by lawmakers with the government to help with the approval of the PEC of Precatório.

In the first update of the day of Tesouro Direto, the Prefixed Treasury 2024 offered a return of 12.11%, below the 12.14% per year seen in the previous session. At the same time, the interest offered by the Prefixed Treasury 2031 was 11.63% – against 11.66% per annum registered the day before.

Thus, the profitability offered by the shorter-term fixed-rate securities – 2024 and 2026 – continued to be higher than the return offered by the security maturing in 2031. At the opening of business, the difference between the interest offered by the bond maturing in 2024 and the period until 2031 reached 48 basis points.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real return offered by the IPCA+ 2026 Treasury was 5.21%, compared to 5.24% per year registered in Monday’s session (8). Likewise, the Treasury IPCA+ 2055 with semiannual interest payments offered a real rate of 5.24% per annum – down from 5.34% in the previous session.

PEC of Precatório and Aid Brazil

In the political field, attention is focused on the PEC dos Precatório. The trial session of Minister Rosa Weber’s preliminary injunction began at dawn this Tuesday.

At stake is the suspension of payments for the rapporteur’s amendments to the Budget, which seem to benefit only some of the parliamentarians. Therefore, they make up the so-called “Secret Budget”.

The day before, Luiz Fux, president of the STF, met with Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber, and Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), rapporteur of the 2022 Budget, in addition to other Supreme Ministers and parliamentarians, to sew a deal.

According to backstage information published by the newspaper Economic value, the intermediate solution sought at the meeting was to maintain the instrument, which is used by lawmakers to benefit their bases and by the government to obtain support in Congress, but to determine the adoption of criteria in order to give greater publicity to the mechanism.

In addition to the judicialization of the issue, another concern of investors is the fact that the PEC may not have enough votes for approval in the second round. On Monday night, Wolney Queiroz (PDT-PE), leader of the PDT in the Chamber, informed through social networks that the bench decided to change its position in the vote on the PEC dos Precatórios.

“Tonight, by majority, we decided to change the position of the bench in the second round vote of PEC 23. The decision was made in the name of preserving our party unity”, highlighted the congressman.

Tonight, by majority vote, we decided to change the position of the bench in the second round vote of PEC 23.

— Wolney Queiroz 🇧🇷 (@WolneyQueirozM) November 9, 2021

Also yesterday, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) issued a decree that regulates Auxílio Brasil – the government’s new social program that will replace Bolsa Família. The act was published in an extra edition of the Diário Oficial da União.

The creation of the program was already foreseen in a provisional measure that is awaiting a vote in the Chamber of Deputies, but its regulation was necessary.

The government awaits the vote of the PEC dos Precatórios for the opening of a fiscal space that will make possible the feasibility of the Auxílio Brasil in the amount of R$ 400, among other points.

international scene

On the external radar, pay attention to the release of inflation data for October, measured by the Producer Price Index (IPP) of the United States, which will be presented today at 10:30 am. Analysts’ projection is for a high of 0.6% on a monthly basis and 8.7% on a yearly comparison.

Afterwards, investors follow the speech by Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, at 11 am, which may bring more news about American monetary policy.

