Tributes to Marília Mendonça on TV are marked by crying and mistakes · TV News

The death of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021), victim of a tragic plane accident last Friday (5), surprised and saddened the whole of Brazil. TV stations had to scramble to hurriedly prepare tributes to the queen of suffering. Some shows and presenters got the tone, emotion and content right on display, while others made mistakes and angered fans with statements and initiatives considered disrespectful.

On Friday night, Globo shot down Globo Repórter, which would be aired that day to show a tribute, with excerpts from interviews with the singer and from the documentary Marília Mendonça – Todos os Cantos, a Globoplay production that recorded shows from the country’s backlands throughout Brazil and testimonials from her and her team.

The schedule was also modified on Saturday (6) and Sunday (7): the Caldeirão and the Zig Zag Arena were not shown either to make room for excerpts from Todos os Cantos and videos of Marília’s concerts.

The decisions were correct not only with regard to the singer’s memory but also in relation to the station’s audience: viewers in fact consumed much more information and tributes to Marília, and Globo recorded audience records throughout the weekend.

This fact, however, was not repeated on SBT: Silvio Santos’ station made a mistake when it took time to get into the subject of the singer’s accident and was criticized for it on social networks. By showing what was already programmed, the station ended up with a negative record on the ibope.

In general, whoever turned on the TV at some point between the end of Friday afternoon and Monday morning (8) was certainly impacted by tributes and intense coverage of the accident that killed the main country singer in Brazil.

reproduction/TV Globo

Domingão was a lot of suffering

the mistakes

On Saturday morning, É de Casa dedicated a good part of its hours in the air to reflect the accident and the death of Marília Mendonça. Not all attempts by the program to get into the subject have been successful. Susana Vieira participated in the attraction and commented on the machismo in the country, but soon stopped focusing on this sector to talk about herself.

Singer Simaria Mendes, guest of É de Casa, was also criticized for her supposed self-centeredness. “I never left my house without praying, without asking God to take us to places in peace. I used to go inside the plane listening to praise, because that was the way I felt safe. Every time I get on the plane I make that request : may God put his hands under the plane,” she said. The accusation sounded bad to the fans.

But the tribute that most caught the public’s attention was the one promoted by Luciano Huck on Domingão. The entire program was dedicated to Marília Mendonça, and several singers who were her friends were invited to attend and sing songs of the queen of suffering.

The initiative can be considered good, but clearly the fact was still very recent, everyone was very shaken. Paula Fernandes, Luísa Sonza and Thierry cried on stage, in scenes that were very painful to watch.

Naiara Azevedo, on the other hand, smiled at times and was criticized for that, by people who thought she was not experiencing grief properly — in fact, each human being deals with these situations in a unique way, there is no right or wrong that can be judged in a case like this.

The big mistakes, however, came from Luciano Huck. On social networks, the public highlighted his lack of skill in the situation. The presenter even said that Luísa Sonza shouldn’t cry anymore, talked about her own plane accident (a case with a happy ending, quite different from Marília’s accident) and talked to an aviation professional about what might have happened on the plane and in the tragedy with the singer.

This initiative, despite being informative, also proved to be wrong because it was carried out at a time of great emotion, great sadness and in front of the country’s friends, who were still in deep suffering.

There were also situations of fat phobia in relation to the artist. Huck commented that when Maiara, Maraisa and Marília were on his show, in October, the three were skinny. Ana Maria Braga was also detonated after commenting, in Mais Você on Monday, that Marília Mendonça had died just now, when she had finally lost weight.

“She did so much to get to this beautiful, physical shape, right? She lost weight, creating a path for her, which made sense, with that big voice. And, suddenly, the irony of fate that she would die in four, five days”, he said the presenter, who was called “no-nonsense” by viewers. The comments about the look of the sertaneja showed that the dictatorship of beauty and the patrol over the woman’s body does not end even when she dies.

Globe TV/Playback

Yasmin Santos sang music by Marilia

the hits

Not every emotion needs to be accompanied by sensationalism and pushing the envelope. Fantástico presented a lot of content about the case, respectfully and at the same time offering what the public wanted to know, from different perspectives.

In addition to replaying Marília’s most recent interview, the journalist told her life trajectory since childhood, interviewing from school teachers, the child who sang with the artist in her last show and even Murilo Huff, ex-boyfriend and father of the singer’s son. He was quite moved when he spoke of her for the first time since her death. In addition, many artists sang their versions of Marília’s hits, in beautiful tributes.

On Monday, there was choro at Mais Você. Ana Maria Braga re-presented an interview with the singer from April this year and spoke about her legacy with Zezé Di Camargo. Both did not hold back the tears and demonstrated that they really miss Goiana.

Finally, at the Meeting, Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares conducted interviews with people who had different information and perspectives about the singer, such as a journalist specializing in country music, a member of a fan club and Yasmin Santos, a singer who had Marília as her friend. reference. Even Fátima Bernardes, who is on sick leave, appeared to pay tribute.

The errors, both in tributes and in journalistic coverage, were serious and not few. But it is clear that there was also a great and commendable effort to celebrate the career and legacy of Marília Mendonça.