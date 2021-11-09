Trident 660 will be Triumph’s cheapest motorcycle in Brazil

Introduced in international markets by Triumph at the end of 2020 with the proposal of being a more accessible naked, the Trident 660 is increasingly closer to Brazil.

The motorcycle has already been posted on the British brand’s Brazilian website, where it is possible to check some information about the versions that will be offered in our country.

One of the aspects related to the Trident 660 that were shown by Triumph is the price, which starts at R$47,490 for the white paintwork and reaches R$47,990 for the other color options, which are black and silver or silver and red.

The value places the Trident 660 as the cheapest motorcycle in Triumph’s line-up in Brazil, a position that was previously occupied by Street Twin, whose price starts at R$49,990.

Triumph Trident 660 Details

With a simple design, it will have the purpose of facing models in the naked segment, such as the Kawasaki Z650 and Yamaha MT-07. Click here and see how the Trident 660 is doing.

It uses a 660 cm³ three-cylinder engine that delivers maximum power of 81 hp at 10,250 rpm and 6.52 kgf.m of torque at 6,250 revolutions. The transmission is six-speed with gear ratios and optimized final drive.

Its design is simple and homogeneous, with a raised fuel tank and short tail mounted on a tubular chassis. It also has items such as electronic accelerator and two piloting modes

Its wheels are 17 inches in alloy. ABS brakes have double discs and two-piston calipers at the front, while at the rear the system uses caliper and a single disc. The suspension is by Showa and features an inverted fork with 120 mm of travel at the front and a monoshock system at the rear.

We can only wait for the official launch of the Triumph Trident 660, which should take place in the coming weeks.

