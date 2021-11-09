TRUTHS Satellite to Monitor Earth’s Trapped Heat and its Effects on Climate

Humanity must tackle the challenging task of limiting global warming to 1.5 °C compared to the pre-industrial period, as set out in the Paris Agreement. To measure whether the world is complying with efforts to achieve this goal, the European Space Agency (ESA) and partners are developing a satellite that will measure how much heat is trapped in the Earth’s atmosphere — dynamics directly linked to the amount of effect gases greenhouse (GHG).

As announced by ESA during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26), which takes place in Glasglow until the next 12th, she and partner institutions are working on the mission Traceable Radiometry Underpinning Terrestrial- and Helio- Studies (TRUTHS). The space agency will analyze the so-called Earth energy balance, established by the amount of solar energy reaching Earth and how much of this energy is trapped on the planet.

The greater the energy balance, the warmer the Earth will be, and GHGs, which have reached record levels of concentration, are the potentiators of this retained energy. In a statement, ESA said that the TRUTHS mission will be a benchmark in detecting changes in the climate system. Beth Greenway, head of Earth observation and climate at the UK Space Agency, which is a partner in the work, said the mission will support the climate actions being negotiated at COP 26.

The satellite will be equipped with two instruments: the Cryogenic Absolute Solar Radiometer and the Hyperspectral Imaging Spectrometer. Together they will continuously measure incoming and reflected solar radiation. In addition to helping to observe Earth changes more quickly, the mission will provide a highly accurate reference system to be used in other measurements and climate models.

ESA has yet to release more information about the mission or its funding, but if all goes according to plan, the satellite could be in orbit by 2029. In a recent report, the Earth Observation Satellite Committee said accuracy Earth observations from space need to improve—and the TRUTHS mission can be a great ally in meeting this challenge.

The largest Earth observation satellite, Sentinel-6, developed by NASA and ESA, was launched in November 2020 (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

The mission is one of Europe’s many efforts to tackle climate change. Also during COP 26, the deputy director of climate change services for the European Copernicus program, Samantha Burguess, pointed out that Europe and the Arctic are warming up much faster than the rest of the world. According to Burguess, given the current rate of global warming, the 1.5 °C limit will be surpassed in 2034.

The World Meteorological Organization had already warned that extreme weather events would be the “new normal”. “If we do nothing, in Europe every year 15 million people will be at risk of forest fires, 90,000 people a year will die from heat waves,” said Vera Thiemig, scientist and researcher at the Joint Research Center of the European Commission .

Keeping global warming limited to 1.5 °C will be crucial to reducing the negative effects of climate change. According to Thieming, this will ensure a reduction in forest fires and deaths related to extreme heat, as well as reducing the risk of catastrophic flooding by up to 50%.

