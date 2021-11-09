“Tsunami” of gravitational waves indicates intermediate black hole mergers

Opened in the 2000s, gravitational wave observatories announced their first detections in 2016, and since then the amount of data collected has increased substantially. While researchers detected three oscillations in spacetime between 2015 and 2016, the latest set of events brought together an incredible 35 collisions between the densest objects in the universe.

Gravitational waves are ripples in the “tissue” of spacetime and work like the waves that arise when we throw a stone into a lake. Standing water begins to ripple at the point of impact and these waves spread out in all directions until there is no more energy to continue propagating. In the universe, this occurs when black holes and neutron stars collide with each other.

To detect these waves, predicted by Albert Einstein’s General Relativity, the two main gravitational wave observatories, LIGO and Virgo, formed a partnership in 2007 because the instruments are not directional (that is, they scan the entire sky). As ripples are weak and very susceptible to false positives (due to noise unrelated to cosmic events), it is necessary to simultaneously detect a gravitational wave in several instruments to confirm the signal and determine its origin.

Simulation that illustrates how gravitational waves spread due to the interaction of two black holes that orbit each other (Image: Reproduction/ESA–C.Carreau)

Thus, the international collaborations of each of the initiatives, which bring together hundreds of scientists from all over the world, share and analyze the data recorded by the detectors together and publish the results obtained in certain periods, which they call “runs”. In addition to LIGO and Virgo, the new run includes data from the KAGRA Collaboration in Japan. The new update is the largest ever published and has brought the total number of detections to 90.

In the last run, carried out between November 2019 and December 2020, there was an increase in the weekly average — the previous period registered 1.5 events per week, while the new update brings 1.7 weekly detections. “These findings represent a tenfold increase in the number of gravitational waves detected by LIGO and Virgo since they began observing,” said astrophysicist Susan Scott of the Australian National University in Australia.

In an article published last Sunday (7), scientists reported their recent detections, which include collisions of black holes of several different sizes. The most massive would be about 87 times the mass of the Sun and merged with a smaller companion, 61 solar masses. The result was a colossus of 141 solar masses — far from approaching the proportions of supermassive black holes, but above those considered to be stellar mass. Another fusion produced a black hole 104 times the mass of the Sun.

The two events above are in the range of so-called intermediate-mass black holes, which is between 100 and one million solar masses. Few black holes of this type have been detected to date, so astronomers didn’t know much about them. In fact, until recently there was not much certainty that they even existed, but gravitational waves allow measuring objects in melting and intermediate black holes begin to appear in scientific articles. This is just one example of the importance of this new area of ​​astronomy.

Collision detection of this type is crucial for studying the evolution of black holes, because astronomical models show that supernova star explosions can only form black holes up to approximately 65 solar masses. Above those proportions, stars are so massive that their supernovae seem to completely obliterate their cores, leaving nothing to collapse into a black hole.

So what would be the origin of intermediate-mass black holes? The answer seems to lie in this type of fusion detected by gravitational waves, which leads us to the black holes themselves before the collision — remember that one of them would have had 87 solar masses? Yeah, it could also be the product of a previous merger. The increase in reports on intermediaries suggests that hierarchical black hole mergers may be more common than we thought.

Simulation of the collision between the two black holes, forming a new object and emitting gravitational waves (Image: Reproduction/Raúl Rubio/Virgo Valencia Group/The Virgo Collaboration)

There was another rare event, this time from a much smaller than usual black hole, 2.8 times the mass of the Sun, that collided with another object. “Looking at the masses and spins of black holes in these binary systems indicates how these systems came together in the first place,” Scott said. “It also raises some really fascinating questions. For example, did the system originally form with two stars that went through their life cycles together and eventually became black holes? Or were the two black holes put together in a very dense dynamic environment?

There have also been collisions of objects that are likely to be neutron stars. These rare and mysterious objects may have details revealed by gravitational waves, so it is possible that the data collected by LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA will spur further studies of the reported events. For now, the new update shows some of the diversity that these objects can present in the universe.

The team article was posted on arXiv.

Source: Science Alert