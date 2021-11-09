TV Globo correspondent harassed during New York marathon

Tiago Eltz, TV Globo correspondent, was called ‘bundo’, ‘vagabundo’ and ‘optio’ by a man who passed by on the street (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo)

a week after the reporter



Leonardo Monteiro



be assaulted by the president’s security guards



Jair Bolsonaro



(no party), the correspondent of



TV Globo



James Eltz



was harassed and threatened this Sunday (11/07) during the coverage of the marathon of



New York



, US



U.S



.

The journalist filmed and shared on his social networks the video where a man allegedly identified as



Carlos Curi



calls the professional “bundo”, “tramp” and “slut”.

The man even threatened to tear the correspondent’s arm off, fired: “I’m going to take your arm to my house, you bastard.”

“Sunday, 2 pm, at the New York marathon. I was holding the Globo microphone when this couple started scolding me and recording, apparently having fun. They passed by, and when the man started to come back, I also started to record. The rest is on the video,” he explained



Tiago



.

“I’m posting because he says his name Carlos Curi (Cury?) and maybe someone who knows where he works, or knows the family, can forward the video and maybe he can get help. Help, because that’s what I think he needs someone who he walks down the street threatening to rip the arm off of someone he doesn’t know,” wrote the journalist in the caption of the publication.

In the comments tab, other journalists commented on the post and were indignant with the images and sympathized with their professional colleague.

“What a mess. I’ll spare the words that came to mind. He must need help anyway. Abrao, Eltz. I’m with you,” he wrote.



Fbio Turci



. “My solidarity with you, Ti!”



Michelle Barros



. “You did very well in filming and not buying provocation. Aggressive people don’t deserve a response,” he said.



Mrcio Gomes



. “I feel sorry for these people. A kiss,” he said.



Renata Capucci



. “My solidarity. We will remain attentive and vigilant. In the bird!”



Marcelo Cosimo



. “Ah, but what a ridiculous thing…”, he declared



Cecilia Flesch



. “The male was embarrassed. My solidarity, brother!”, he commented



philipe siani



.

Check out the video below: