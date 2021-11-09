Twitch: Banned list has Gauls, Nobru and more; see | sports

1 out of 5 Streamer Alexandre “Gaules” on Game XP — Photo: Tuiki Borges Streamer Alexandre “Gaules” on Game XP — Photo: Tuiki Borges

2 of 5 Gaules then breaks records on the Twitch platform — Photo: Gaules/Courtesy Then, Gaules breaks records on the Twitch platform — Photo: Gaules/Divulgação

As mentioned above, Gaules was banned last Friday while broadcasting the NBA, the American basketball league. Taking everyone by surprise, mainly by having the game broadcast against FURIA the next day for PGL Major Stockholm 2021, he managed to recover the channel only the following day, about nine hours after the platform’s punishment was applied.

During the broadcast the other day with everything stabilized, Gaules explained that the ban came after the broadcast dropped and came back during the NBA. This fall disabled the “Geoblock”, a kind of barrier that makes his live to be seen only in Brazil, an NBA norm for broadcasting the league on Twitch. With that, when returning to live, all the people in the world could see the game, causing the ban.

3 out of 5 Nobru with the CPN cup — Photo: Bruno Alvares Nobru with the CPN cup — Photo: Bruno Alvares

The ban on nobru’s account happened in a similar way to that of Gaules. That’s because he was broadcasting the 17th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro in the duel between Athletico-PR and Corinthians when the broadcast dropped and the channel was banned. He had been invited by the Curitiba team to broadcast the game, but a rights detection system was triggered and caused him to be punished by Twitch.

4 out of 5 Taynah “Tayhuhu” is a Valorant player for INTZ — Photo: Personal archive Taynah “Tayhuhu” is a Valorant player for INTZ — Photo: Personal archive

One of the biggest influencers and players in the Brazilian competitive, Taynah “Tayhuhu” was banned from Twitch after her three-year-old daughter appeared during the broadcast and interacted with the chat on Twitch, which would be a breach of the platform’s rules. At the time, great figures such as Gabriel “FalleN”, Melão and Tixinha would unite so that the platform could lift the ban and it would return to broadcasting to the public.

5 out of 5 Neymar plays with Richarlison after being banned from Twitch for showing player phone — Photo: Reproduction Neymar jokes with Richarlison after being banned by Twitch for showing the player’s phone — Photo: Reproduction

Despite being one of the biggest football stars in Brazil and the world, Neymar turns and ventures into the world of games broadcast on Twitch. However, not even the number 10 shirt of the Brazilian team escaped punishment from the platform. That’s because he was eventually suspended from there after breaking one of the company’s rules and divulging the cell number of teammate Richarlison.