‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ drops Globo audience and debut disappoints | Television

This Monday (08), the Globe premiered the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”, which draws attention for being the first unpublished plot of the network since the beginning of the pandemic last year, due to Covid-19. With Cauã Reymond as the protagonist and big names in teledramaturgy, the audience disappointed in the first chapter.

Compared to other premieres, “Um Lugar ao Sol” was insufficient and inferior to this year’s reruns, with 23.4 after Jornal Nacional, and also to the debut of “Amor de Mãe”. In the second phase of the telenovela, which returned to the air in March, the station scored 34 points of audience with a 50% share in São Paulo, while at the same time, the plot by Manuela Dias had 37 points with a 53% share in Rio January, according to Jornal Extra.

Another success that was repeated this year, “Fina Estampa” in its first chapter had an average of 34.3 points in the city of São Paulo, tying with “Amor de Mãe”, both considered excellent debuts by Globo with more than 30 points, a mark that today’s debut did not hit. The information is from the Television Observatory.

Even unpublished, “Um Lugar ao Sol” had a lower audience than its predecessor “Império”, a rerun that returned earlier this year, which scored 28.8 points in Greater São Paulo, at the same time in the network’s schedule. The index was worse than the debut of “A Lei do Amor” (2016), which had an average of 30.6 points, according to TV News.

Continues after advertising

In the first minutes of its debut, Lícia Manzo’s telenovela had a bitter 23.4 points, a little lower than Jornal Nacional, which ended with 26.0. In other words, the attraction brought down the audience. At the same time, Record was with 13.6 points when transmitting “Genesis”, SBT limping 7.0 with “Angel Face”. Far from reaching the other channels, Cultura had 0.9, Band with 0.5, Rede TV! with 0.2 and Gazeta equally, with 0.2.

At the end, the telenovela was with a bitter 23.5, and was one of the worst premieres of the network at this time in its preview. However, the average numbers will be released this Tuesday (9th). At 22:09, the audience was at 26.6. The novel will have only 107 chapters. “Usually, when we premiere a soap opera, we have 20 chapters ready. This time, we have a closed work, or practically closed. And I think this is a good size”, said the director Maurício Farias.

“Um Lugar ao Sol” has two recorded endings

As it has done in other soap operas, Globo decided to record two endings for “Um Lugar ao Sol”. In Lícia Manzo’s plot, the outcome will be chosen according to the broadcast of the nine o’clock telenovela. “There is an alternate ending. We’ve already recorded and chosen during the exhibition”, said the director, revealing that working on the soap opera was a great challenge.

“When we started recording, Lícia had already written a very large number of chapters. During the process, we recorded very alternately and that was challenging. Our continuity team worked hard”, declared. The author said she is satisfied with the new project. “Everything seems to be a path for the soap operas produced by streaming: they will be smaller, but they will be soap operas. There are 107 chapters, 107 hours of teledramaturgy. For me, as an author, 107 is more than I would want or need to tell a story with depth and richness.” declared.