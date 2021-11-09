UN warns of sharp increase in people on the brink of hunger in 43 countries – World

The food agency of United Nations Organization (UN) announced this Monday (8) that the number of people on the brink of hunger in 43 countries rose to 45 million, while the acute hunger shoots around the world.

The increase from 42 million people registered at the beginning of the year is largely explained by an assessment that revealed that another 3 million people suffer from hunger in Afghanistan, indicated the World Food Program (WFP).

“Tens of millions of people are looking at the abyss. Conflict, climate change and Covid-19 are increasing the number of people suffering from hunger,” said WFP Executive Director David Beasley. “The most recent data show that there are now more than 45 million people walking to be on the brink of starvation,” he said, after a trip to Afghanistan, where the WFP increases its aid to nearly 23 million people.

Solution

According to the WFP, the cost of avoiding hunger in the world now reaches US$ 7 billion, compared to US$ 6.6 billion at the beginning of the year. The program warns that traditional forms of financing are saturated.

“Fuel costs are rising, food prices are skyrocketing, fertilizers are more expensive, and all of this fuels new crises like the one now taking place in Afghanistan, as well as long-term emergencies like Yemen and Syria,” he added. Beasley.

Families facing acute food insecurity are “forced to make devastating decisions,” marrying their children prematurely, taking them out of school, or feeding the children insects, wild leaves or cacti.

“Meanwhile, reports from Afghanistan are of families being forced to sell their children in a desperate attempt to survive,” Beasley said.

Droughts in Afghanistan add to the economic collapse and push families to the limit, while in Syria 12.4 million people do not know where their next meal will come from, the director said.

The increase in hunger is also observed in Ethiopia, Haiti, Somalia, Angola, Kenya and Burundi, according to the UN agency, which is based in Rome.