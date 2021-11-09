Unbelievable: 40 tons of clothes are piled up in the Atacama Desert

Fast-fashion, which is responsible for this accumulation of clothes, is absurdly harmful to the environment

The fashion dump. This is how the place where more than 40 tons of clothes are accumulated is known. Located in the Atacama Desert, Chile, the fast-fashion cemetery portrays the social inequality and polluting capacity of the fashion industry.

An AFP report showed that the amount of clothing is made up of items produced in China and Bangladesh that are shipped to stores in the United States, Europe and Asia. However, when part of the production is not purchased, the clothes are taken to the port of Iquique, in Chile, and then resold to countries in Latin America.

The report also showed that around 59,000 tons of these parts end up in the port of Chile every year. Of these, at least 39,000 tons are sent to landfills in the desert, such as the one known in the Atacama, which already accumulates an entire swath of land. The scene impresses even those who are already looking for it and find out about the polluting vein of the fashion industry.

A former employee of the import section at the port of Iquique, Alex Carreno, gave an interview to AFP informing that the clothes “arrive from all over the world”. The man added that most parts are discarded later, when the merchandise is not resold to Latin America.

“The problem is that clothing is not biodegradable and has chemical products, which is why it is not accepted in municipal landfills,” said Franklin Zepeda, creator of EcoFibra, in an interview with Business Insider. The company created by Zepeda tries to reverse this situation by using the clothes to manufacture insulation panels and using textile waste to produce thermal and acoustic insulators.

Fast-fashion, which is responsible for this accumulation of clothes, makes access to clothing more accessible, but on the other hand it is absurdly harmful to the environment. The fashion industry accounts for 8 to 10% of global carbon emissions, according to the UN.

Furthermore, in 2018, the fashion industry consumed more energy than the aviation and shipping industries combined. Researchers indicate that at least one parts garbage truck is burned and sent to a landfill every second.



The fuel to keep this production up doesn’t seem to run out, as the speed of buying these pieces hasn’t slowed down in the 21st century. Statistics from the Ellen McArthur Foundation, a circular economy charity, show that clothing production hasn’t just slowed down, it’s it doubled during 2004 to 2019. The average consumer also bought 60% more clothes in 2014 than in 2000, according to the same institution.