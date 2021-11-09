understand and see how to make the new fashion on Instagram

You’ve probably seen the term Photo Dump as you scroll through Instagram’s infinite screen, the recent trend of the social network. In a practical way, the practice is to publish random photo sequences in the feed, without using filters or elaborate edits, in carousel format.

The trend went viral during the pandemic and recently returned to Instagram success. Not to mention that the “Use your” sticker and the current “Your October Dump”, which is made for stories with photos taken in October, may have helped to make the modinha reappear. the hashtag #photodump already has 881,000 posts marked.

Moving to literal Portuguese, the expression “Photo Dump” means “photo dump”, while “Your October Dump” means “your October dump”. All of this started in 2020, when people started posting routine photos without all that care when editing the images.

For Input magazine, the fad happens because people “began to perceive everyday life in a different way”. Therefore, Photo Dump would be rescuing this everyday record, putting aside the editions and focusing on the common of the routine.

Furthermore, Photo Dump can be interpreted as an answer to Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, that the app is “no longer a photo-sharing app”. According to him, the platform brings features that go beyond the publication of square photos, which is quite different from the initial proposal when it was launched, back in 2010.

See how to make a Photo Dump post

There’s not much secret when it comes to making a Photo Dump-style post on Instagram. First, post a sequence of photos to the feed in carousel mode, choose right from your image gallery. The important thing is that nothing has filtering or editing, besides that they are not connected to each other, the idea is to be random.

To demarcate your participation in the trend, place hashtag #photodump. Another option is to participate in the “Your October Dump” trend in the stories with the “Use your” sticker. Just add a photo to your Instagram story and tap the sticker icon.

Then, the next step is to click on the “Use yours” card and write “Your October Dump”. Finally, choose layout mode – left side of the screen – to share more than one photo at once.

