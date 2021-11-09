Understand how the formation of the eighth farm will be

Farmer of the week, Marina Ferrari, has the mission to indicate a right pawn for the hot seat of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), tonight. The influencer, got rid of the garden last week, guaranteed immunity and will send a colleague from confinement straight to the stool.

Rico Melquiades won, for the second time, the fire test and guaranteed two powers: the red and yellow flame. The one with the red flame was revealed and chosen by the public: the owner can choose between earning R$5,000 and keeping the remaining one, or earning R$10 thousand and recommending the fourth farmer.

The power of the yellow flame will only be discovered during the formation of the garden. Rico will choose one and hand the other to a fellow inmate.

Gui Araujo and Bil Araújo, who were also in the dispute, lost the race, went straight to the bay and pulled Tiago Piquilo and Dynho Alves, respectively. One of the four will be pulled straight to the farm, should Rico choose to keep the remaining one.

Farmer’s Indication

When participating in the farmer’s live, Marina Ferrari let slip that Dayane Mello is in her sights for nominating the farm. The digital influencer declared that the model is the most fake participant in the reality show and revealed that she intends to nominate her for the hot seat if she doesn’t see an improvement in her behavior.

To Dayane. If she continues with these attitudes, it will be my vote next week. At the moment, I think Dayane is very fake. Every time I see her talking bad about someone and then hugging. Mainly with her friends. She called me a fake, an idiot, without my having done her any harm.

Farm 2021: Marina is considering nominating Dayane for the eighth farm Image: Playback/Playplus

In another moment, Mari revealed to Aline Mineiro that she has a list of pawns to indicate — including Erasmo Viana, eliminated in the last field —.

I would put Rico, Day, Tiago, Erasmo and now MC Gui because for me he went down a level.

The ex-panicat questioned why MC Gui is on the list and the girl explained that she didn’t like that there was one left over and that she automatically fell into the fields.

He was a person I considered a lot, he had a lot of intrigues with Day, he never had anything with me, but he was consistent with the game because you were combining the remaining one. If it was from the heart, it was for me

, declared visibly upset.

Farm 2021: Marina reveals list of pedestrians to indicate in the fields Image: Playback/PlayPlus

On Sunday, talking to Aline, the farmer was confused about her nomination and stated that she had not yet decided who she would send to the farm bench.

“Everything can change, from now until Tuesday my vote can still change. I’m not 100% sure yet,” said the influencer.

Marina showed her train of thought in the game: “You can have different strategies here. One might be someone you have some friction here, or you might want to put in a person you don’t have much affinity with, who you think will leave, for example”.

“Sometimes you can put someone you don’t like, but they come back, they come back, maybe, in you. And someone you think will leave, at least, already leaves. They are different strategies, you have to think very carefully about it. that you think will be better for you in the game”, concluded the farmer and Aline agreed.

A Farm 2021: Marina talks about her nomination for the farm Image: Playback/Playplus

flame power

Winner of the fire test, Rico Melquiades has two powers in his hands: the yellow flame and the red flame. One will stay with him and the other will be given to one of the participants of ‘The Farm’.

Even before descending to the dreaded ‘farm’, Rico said he would hand over the power to Dayane Mello, as he competed in the test on her own account.

Without knowing details of the powers, the influencer considers giving Day the red light and the model guided him to prioritize: “If it’s money, get money, if it’s immunity, get immunity, get the guy** you want and the other one you give to me and then I decide”.

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians Compete in the Trial by Fire Image: Playback/Playplus

Who hasn’t gone to the farm yet?

Pedestrians have not yet defined who the voting targets are, but there are three options from a list of four names that can be voted on with the justification that they haven’t even felt the butterflies in their stomachs about facing a popular vote for the reality show.

So far, Dynho Alves, Sthe Matos and Mileide Mihaile have managed to escape from the program’s seven farms and are available to go to the eighth hot spot. The fourth participant on the list would be Marina Ferrari, but the digital influencer is the current owner of the hat of power and will have the challenge of nominating a pawn to sit on the stool.

Dynho Alves

Dynho Alves is a strong candidate to enter the countryside for the first time. The dancer who lost the Fire Trial and went straight to the stall, increasing his chances of being on the farm for the week, revealed that he doesn’t want to run away from the farm.

He also stated that he would like to compete his stay on the reality show with newcomers, just like him: “I have to go to the countryside with someone who wasn’t too.”

In the formation of the last hot seat, the pawn almost fell in the field after having a draw with Solange Gomes in the vote. However, the farmer Sthe Matos saved the worker by putting Solange on the penultimate bench in the field.

The Farm 2021: Dynho says he doesn’t want to run away from the countryside Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Mileide Mihaile

Mileide Mihaile is the member of the list with the least risk of entering this current hot seat that is about to be formed. She stated that she will vote for Solange Gomes and consequently will take a vote from Gugu’s ex-bathtub.

“Sol will vote for me”, bet Mileide.

Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife used beans to calculate the number of votes she should receive. She speculated that she will receive votes from Tiago, Dayane and Solange.

“I think I will go. […] I get about three votes. [Mas] It is not possible for us to predict the complete field because of the power,” he stated.

Sthe Matos

After getting rid of the hot seat last week and earning the farmer’s hat, Sthe Matos could be nominated for tonight’s farm. In a conversation with Mileide, the influencer said that she will vote for Solange Gomes and, in return, may receive a vote from the girl.

“I’ll vote [nela] first and she votes later,” he said.

At the academy with Marina Ferrari and Mileide, the three began to analyze the scenarios of the “one left”.

“I think there’s going to be Gui. Then it’s going to be rocky”, pointed out Sthefane, and Mileide commented:

Roçona, friend! Friend, you are aware, if I go to the fields with Day, Tiago, you get ready, huh? The possibility that I won’t come back could be too great. Mileide Mihaile

“Likewise me too,” said Sthefane. “I don’t think so. Go for me, you’ll come back,” Marina dismissed.

Check out the pawns that can be voted for swidden — until the power of the yellow flame kicks in.

MC GUI

Valentina Francavilla

Aline Mineiro

Rich Melquiades

Sthe Matos

Mileide Mihaile

Dayane Mello

Solange Gomes

Until the opening of the yellow flame, no other pawn besides the farmer is immune.