Unimed Curitiba and Unimed Laboratório are in the GPTW ranking of the best companies to work for in Paraná

For the third consecutive year, Unimed Curitiba is part of the ranking of the global consultancy Great Place to Work (GPTW). And in 2021 the cooperative figures prominently among large companies – in all, 20 were chosen. The disclosure took place on November 4th and also announced Unimed Laboratório as the best company to work for in Paraná among those of medium size – in all, 65 were elected. The GPTW seal is a way to recognize companies that are a reference in the work environment in their states and, this year, 100 companies from Paraná were recognized in its 12th edition.

According to Rached Hajar Traya, CEO of Unimed Curitiba and group companies, these placements by the cooperative and the laboratory, as well as obtaining the GPTW seal for the third time in a row, reflect the importance of planning and the certainty of being on a path assertive. “We point out a direction to follow, we seek to build adequate environments and atmospheres to develop the work, whatever it may be, and we realized that Unimed’s Way of Caring practice was effective and perceived by the community. This result is an unequivocal perception that employees understood what the management was looking for and were able to attribute a value that, at times, is intangible: that they really have a good work ecosystem. And what’s more, we did this at an extremely hostile time for all of us in terms of method, manner and modality of work. But our search was perceived as a positive thing because our purpose of caring for people means effectively caring for all the people we interface with. It is not for a specific audience, but a systemic care”, he says.

To compete for the award, companies must have received the GPTW certification, which is achieved after the organization is evaluated with at least 70% of positive responses from its employees in the survey applied by the global consultancy. Rached Hajar Traya also highlights that those who work at Unimed Curitiba and companies in the group, even when they take the institution’s badge off their chests, continue to be identified as the operator’s professional and this brings the responsibility of being a protagonist in the example, especially when facing a disease new. In a conversation with the teams, the director recalled that, despite all the difficulties they had in the last 19 months, there was no work stoppage, even for those who were remote, there was a change in the way of working. “We are the same and we are on the same “adventure of life”, what we have are different responsibilities. But we depend on the work of each one for this machine to keep working”, he highlighted.

Achievements in the midst of a pandemic – In March 2020, Brazil declared the community transmission of the new coronavirus and began sanitary measures to contain the transmission. Many companies quickly started to adopt home office work, and that was where a challenge of coexistence and productivity for the entire society that only sought security arose. Because this care with the people who work at Unimed Curitiba and in the laboratory has also been since day zero of the pandemic. First a drawing of how to act was made by the executive board and then came the decision making.

“We take those with special needs, at-risk groups and young apprentices out of the classroom. So, we scaled as we became aware of the scene. But it all took a very short period of time until we had put over 90% of our workforce on remote work. Obviously, those positions were left where we cannot do without the presence of people and, in this case, I also include the executive board, which continued to work in person on the pandemic. They were, in fact, what we call the front line and we were not lacking: they swallowed the fear, the anguish and were courageous in facing this disease, coming every day to the laboratory and to the cooperative units just to do a little by others. After all, what moves us to do this is not our purpose”, he reported.

Finally, the director also thanked the relatives of the people who needed to continue working in person for Unimed Curitiba and Unimed Laboratório itself: “We know that everyone has a mother, father, wife, husband, children and they allowed each one to have this act of humanity to come to work every day. I’m moved by it”.