Unimed De Bem com a Vida Virtual Challenge was a success | Advertising Special – Unimed Centro-Oeste Paulista

O Unimed Virtual Challenge Of Good With Life , completed on the 24th, had the participation of 1700 people spread over 175 cities in the midwest of São Paulo.

The event was promoted by Unimed Centro-Oeste Paulista in partnership with 13 Singulars in the region – Adamantina, Assis, Avaré, Bauru, Botucatu, Dracena, Jaú, Lençóis Paulista, Lins, Marília, Ourinhos, Presidente Prudente and Tupã – and featured the sponsorship of credit cooperatives Sicredi, Sicoob and Uniprime.

United in favor of the practice of sports as a means of increasing physical and mental well-being, those enrolled were able to choose the modality (walking or running) and the mileage (15 km or 50 km) that best suited their routines. In addition, they received, in the comfort of their homes, a kit with a personalized t-shirt and medal.

From then on, the athletes had seven days to complete the course. Those who sent the registration of the activity to the organizing committee were competing for 260 purchase vouchers from a sporting goods store, in the amount of R$ 250.00 each.

The draw took place on October 29, at the headquarters of Unimed Centro-Oeste Paulista, in Bauru (SP), with representatives from the executive board of the cooperative. The list with the names of those awarded is available on the cooperative’s website and on its social networks (Facebook and Instagram).

For Roberta Kozima, resident in Bauru, participating in the Virtual Challenge was different, but wonderful and full of love: even though she was the only one who signed up, her husband and two daughters also joined the wave! “There hasn’t been a single day that I have taken the courses alone. The event was a reason for us to unite, and even when I got tired, I received support from everyone at home”, she says.

Carmen Petean Amaro, director of Viver Bem and Health Care Center at Unimed Botucatu, managed to maintain her exercise routine during the pandemic, but recognizes that this was not possible for everyone. She says that the great difference of the Virtual Challenge was to rescue the habit of exercising safely, in the modality, mileage, days and times when each one chose the most appropriate.

“Non-athletes and high performance athletes were able to participate. And in addition to so many benefits to the stimuli of a healthy life, we also participate in giveaways. Is there a better race than this one? When there’s more, virtual or in person, I’m in! The organization was 10! I thank Unimed Centro-Oeste Paulista for the opportunity!”, he expresses.

“Change of habit.” This is the phrase that summarizes the Virtual Challenge for Marcelo Carvalho Melo, from Assis, who opted for the 15 km walk.

Participants with exclusive T-shirt and medal for the event

It is noteworthy that the action was developed in the online format, especially this year, to supply the traditional Unimed Regional Walk, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The execution of the in-person event in 2022 depends on current health recommendations.